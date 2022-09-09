Plumes of Black Smoke Swirl Over Deadly Fairview Fire

Large funnels of black smoke were seen swirling over the deadly Fairview Fire in Hemet, California, on Wednesday, September 7.

Video recorded by Jim Tang shows two large wind spouts rotating above the blaze. “There’s no way this is real, look at these twin spouts, fire nados, that is insane!” Tang says in the video.

Tang told Storyful the event was “one of the most erratic and unpredictable fire scenes” he had ever witnessed.

On Thursday, September 8, the fire grew to nearly 24,000 acres and was 5 percent contained, according to Cal Fire. Evacuation orders remained in place on Thursday for the fire, which has killed at least two people and destroyed several structures. Credit: Jim Tang via Storyful