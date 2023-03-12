Plow drivers, utility crews prepare for incoming nor'easter

CBC

The owner of the former Silver City building on Walker Road says he's lost more than $650,000 due to property damage caused by thieves trashing the place while searching for copper and other metal to sell. Joseph Mikhail of Mikhail Holdings said the property has been targeted "non-stop almost on a weekly or daily basis" for nearly a year now. "Insurance won't cover this," he said. Mikhail sent an email to police in February appealing once again for their help, saying, "In all my years doing busi