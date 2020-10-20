‘Please don’t paint my riding as racist’: West Nova MP makes powerful plea amid fisheries dispute
The Member of Parliament (MP) for West Nova Chris D’Entremont made a powerful plea during an emergency debate of the House of Commons Monday evening, telling Canadians “please don’t paint my riding as racist.” D’Entremont said the majority of people in the riding, where tensions have escalated over Mi'kmaq “moderate livelihood” lobster fisheries, are “scared” and “worried about what’s happening in their communities.”