Pleasant but cooler start to the workweek

The Canadian Press

MONTREAL — Michael Wenger still remembers the patches of blood red and vivid violet that daub the landscape of the Northwest Passage. “People usually think it's ice and glaciers and rocks. And then you get there and you see these meadows, with all the different plants,” he said, speaking by phone from Reykjavik, Iceland, where he was attending an Arctic Circle Assembly conference. “It’s very colourful,” said Wenger, CEO of Polar Journal AG, who worked as an expedition guide on a northern cruise