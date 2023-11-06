Pleasant but cooler start to the workweek
Warmer, cooler, gusty winds, snow for some, rain for others…plan ahead for a little bit of everything across Ontario over the next week
An Alberta clipper will get the week start and will be a warmup for the main event later in the week when a Colorado low targets the Great Lakes. The Weather Network meteorologist Kevin MacKay has the details
It’ll be a long week of changeable weather across Ontario as two systems move through the province
Australian police searched for a surfer's body after a suspected great white shark. Australia has one of the world's highest rates of shark attacks.
The sheep was stranded beneath cliffs on a remote Scottish shoreline for at least two years.
The Southern Taurid meteor shower is set to peak on the night of November 5, when sky-gazers will get a chance to see bright fireballs blaze across the sky.
A solar event may allow residents of Midwest and Northeast states to see the northern lights on Sunday.
Could this natural fuel be a solution to Europe’s energy crisis?
A storm pushing across the West Coast will continue producing heavy rainfall for lower elevations and a decent blanket of snow for higher elevations
U.S. regulators say they will review the use of a chemical found in almost every tire after a petition from West Coast Native American tribes that want it banned because it kills salmon as they return from the ocean to their natal streams to spawn. The Yurok tribe in California and the Port Gamble S’Klallam and Puyallup tribes in Washington asked the Environmental Protection Agency to prohibit the rubber preservative 6PPD earlier this year, saying it kills fish — especially coho salmon — when ra
Oil and gas stocks have been a roller coaster ride lately, with prices dropping during the pandemic. Then, it rose when supply was tightened, and people began moving around again. The unrest in the...
MONTREAL — Michael Wenger still remembers the patches of blood red and vivid violet that daub the landscape of the Northwest Passage. “People usually think it's ice and glaciers and rocks. And then you get there and you see these meadows, with all the different plants,” he said, speaking by phone from Reykjavik, Iceland, where he was attending an Arctic Circle Assembly conference. “It’s very colourful,” said Wenger, CEO of Polar Journal AG, who worked as an expedition guide on a northern cruise
Even with recovery of gray wolves, they are still listed as an endangered species. Congress must act.
The son of Australian conservationist Steve Irwin has praised the Prince of Wales for making climate change a “mainstream” issue with his Earthshot Prize.
The company behind one of Ontario's biggest privately owned gas plants wants to expand production, but critics say the environmental impacts aren't worth it. Capital Power, which owns the Goreway Power Station in Brampton's east end, is already projecting to more than double the amount of greenhouse gases it emits by 2032. Now, the company is seeking a 40-megawatt upgrade to its 875-megawatt facility, which requires the replacement of a variety of parts within the gas turbine. That upgrade would
Liberal MHA Perry Trimper was among those who pitched a carbon capture challenge to Premier Andrew Furey. He says Newfoundland and Labrador is uniquely suited for carbon capture to be beneficial. (CBC)Lake Melville MHA Perry Trimper says Newfoundland and Labrador is uniquely suited to capture and store carbon dioxide and methane gases, but advocates say a newly announced carbon capture program feels like an invitation to keep oil production going.The provincial government announced $6 million in
The storm left around 150,000 homes without power, while hurricane-force gusts were recorded in Jersey.
In a conservation battle that pits native vegetation against imported deer, Catalina Island residents say they'll take venison over "stupid plants" any day.
Alberta's 2023 wildfire season saw thousands of people fleeing their homes with only pets and packed bags, and hundreds of hazy-smoke hours in the city of Calgary. The province's legislated wildfire season ended on Tuesday after fires burned at least 2,214,957 hectares of land — more than ten times the previous five-year average and the most in recorded history. More than 38,000 residents were evacuated during the season due to some of the official season's 1,094 fires."Our province faced an unp
Have you ever wondered how snow forms? If you have, check this out. News 5 meteorologist Katie McGraw will quickly break it down so you can be an expert in SNOW time!