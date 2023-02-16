PlayStation VR2 review: A great headset that should be cheaper

The PS VR2 is a massive step forward from the original PSVR, thanks to its high-resolution screens and innovative features like headset haptics. But its high price and potentially limited library limits its appeal to diehard VR fanatics.

DEVINDRA HARDAWAR: The PlayStation VR2 is the virtual reality upgrade console gamers have been waiting for. But is it really worth $550 ? I think that really depends on how much you need high-end, high-quality VR.

The PS VR2 is just really arriving at a strange time for the virtual reality market. Things just look very different today than it did back in 2016, when the Oculus Quest and the HTC Vive, and the original PlayStation VR first launched. There was just a ton of excitement around VR back then. Putting any of those devices up to your eyeballs was like looking at the future of computing.

And a lot of us thought, myself included, that if VR took off, we'd eventually see augmented reality glasses, which could incorporate digital elements on top of the physical world. Clearly, none of that has happened yet.

Meta is losing a ton of money from its virtual reality segments. And developers just aren't really pumping out as many VR games as they used to. Now that much of the excitement around VR has kind of died down, the PS VR2 just seems like more of a curiosity than a must have gadget. It has all the hardware you'd want from a next gen headset, but it also costs more than the PlayStation 5 itself.

And Sony is also saying they're going to be 30 games in the March launch window. But really who knows what's going to happen down the line? Will this be something people are actually making games for in a year or two? I think the bigger thing is the Meta Quest 2 just really changed the landscape for VR.

For 400 bucks, you can get something that'll get you right into virtual reality doesn't, need any wires. And that's a pretty good deal, even though Meta raised the price by 100 bucks last year.

But you know what, after spending a lot of time with the PS VR2, I can't help but be impressed by it. It just feels like it's coming at a bad time. It has a ton of features in all the high-end VR features you'd want. It also has something we don't see in a lot of headsets these days. That includes eye tracking.

You know, the only major consumer headset that has that is the Meta Quest Pro and that thing is $1,500. And it also has something I've never seen before in a virtual reality headset, haptics for your head.

Before we get that though, let's talk about the PS VR2 itself. It really does look like an evolved form of the original model. But I think there's a lot more going on here. The first PlayStation VR looked more like a toy than a premium product. It was very bulbous. It just felt like there was a lot going on there.

And it didn't help that the Move ones had these little colorful balls on them, the whole thing just felt like a bit of a joke, a bit of a toy from Sony. The PS VR2 on the other hand, feels like there's actually some artistic design going on here, it's sleeker, it's slimmer. I wouldn't be surprised to see this product featured at MoMA or other modern art museums down the line.

And yes, it's still made of plastic. But you know what? It's very good plastic, it's the same stuff that's used on the PlayStation 5's outer shell and on the DualSense controllers. So cohesively, it all just fits together now. Whereas, I think before the PS VR felt like an outlier against the black PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro. I also really didn't care about the plastic material too much since the internal hardware has gotten such a major upgrade.

The headset features two 2K lenses, they're both on separate eyes. Together, that makes a 4K image that just looks

incredibly sharp. And Sony also upgraded the field of view by 10 degrees, so now it's 110 degrees, which brings it a lot more in line with PC VR headsets. It still displays either 90 Hertz or 120 Hertz refresh rates. But thanks to the power of the PS5, I think it can actually deliver that performance.

The PS4 had to do a lot of interpolation to look smoother for VR. Up front, you'll find four sensors that track the headset and its new sense controllers. And thanks to these inside-out sensors, which are also the things we see on PC VR headsets. The PS VR2 doesn't require a PlayStation Camera to track its movement like before. Along the top, there's a button to extend the front half of the headset as well as a dial to adjust the pupillary distance.

It does so by physically moving the lenses to match the distance between your eyes and that's something that was sorely missing from the first PS VR. At the bottom, you'll find

a small microphone power button and a selection button. To get audio, you'll have to plug-in the bundled earbuds along the back of the headset. There's nothing stopping you from using your own headphones or earbuds, but I imagine the cable situation would be pretty messy.

Getting the PS VR2 to on your head, thankfully hasn't changed much from before. And that's a good thing. I think the original PlayStation VR was one of the most comfortable VR headsets I've ever held. This time around, it still has a lot of plush cushioning along your forehead and there's a nice amount of cushioning on the back. And the whole thing just splits out and you lift it over your head, you secure everything, and you tighten it down with the dial.

I think it just fits really well. I wear glasses and still fits just fine. And the weight is balanced really well too. The headset itself is pretty light. But I also think weight distribution is something a lot of VR headset makers haven't really thought about.

My only feature request is a pop up headset, I really like that. And the windows mixed reality headsets. It made just seeing what's going on in the real world much more easy and it made putting headsets on and off a lot easier than trying to wrangle this thing.

I'm also pretty happy that Sony listened to all of our complaints about the move controllers with the first PlayStation VR. Remember, those things started out as accessories for dance games and mini games, they weren't really meant for VR. Now, Sony has purpose-built sense controllers which are all about virtual reality. They're practically a carbon copy of Meta's Quest controllers with a large tracking ring and lock sticks, two face buttons triggers, and grip buttons.

They both also have haptic feedback, PlayStation buttons, and they also split the sharing and option buttons found on the DualSense. Overall, I think these controllers are a huge step up. They're just a little annoying to put on when you're blinded in VR, not every game shows

you where the controllers are. And because the design is so elaborate, it's hard to figure out which hand is which and how to actually get your fingers in there.

But you know what? Every time I got frustrated with this controllers, I took a breath and just looked at how easy the setup process is compared to before. There's no breakout box or anything else necessary to run the PS VR2, you just have to plug-in the usb-c cable to the front of the console. That's it. After pairing my sense controllers, I looked around my room to scan all of the objects, that just tells the headset where there are obstacles.

I have a coffee table here, I have chairs behind me, it showed me where there's actually clear space to play VR. I appreciate being able to actually manipulate where the boundaries of that play space is. And once it's all set, it basically gives you an alert every time you start to step out of it or wave your hand out of it

to tell you that, hey, you may end up hitting something. That's something every VR platform does, but is really implemented very well here.

And that's with pretty much every VR headset. You could choose to play sitting down or standing up. I started out just standing up because really if you're playing games like "Horizon VR Call of the Mountain", you're going to want to be standing up and moving around. You're going to feel more like a post-apocalyptic warrior if you're actually moving about. "Horizon" VR ended up being the perfect showpiece for this headset because it just really shows off all the different features really well.

As soon as the game loaded up, I was just wowed by the colors and the actual environments, everything just looked crystal clear on those lenses. And it definitely felt like a big step up over the PlayStation VR1. I really appreciate the rich color from these lenses. And there's also a ton of contrast, so it's bright but not too bright. And I think that really just

shows off the advantages of the OLED screens.

You can actually get pure blacks on the screen. You can't get that on a lot of LCD headsets including the Meta Quest Pro. Now I'm no stranger to the detailed environments in the "Horizon" games, but I think "Horizon" VR really takes things to another level because you're actually in it, things are up against your face. Early on, I encountered some of the actual machine monsters up close.

The game also involves a lot of climbing and that's something that we've seen before in "The Climb" VR and a lot of other games. But it works really well here, I really like the mechanics of moving around. And it definitely gave me a sense of vertigo too. If you're in a headset and you're on the side of a cliff or looking down the side of a mountain, you feel it because that's all you can see.

It does a good job of replacing your reality and giving you a good sense of presence, which

is what we want from every VR headset. "Horizon" VR also uses the eye tracking on the PS VR2 to help you select menu options, so it was cool just to move my eyes around to choose things. It felt almost like a superpower. And it also relies on rendering like a lot of other games.

And that basically concentrates the graphical horsepower of the PlayStation 5 to the exact thing you're looking at. So things on your peripheral vision won't be rendered as high resolution, but you probably won't even notice. That's a good way to get more performance from a lot of games. You'll also be a big help as the PS5's hardware starts to age over time. It's pretty fast now, but in a couple of years, it'll feel slow compared to typical computers.

As I was playing the game, I was also surprised when the headset just started rumbling around me. Especially when some of the larger creatures started coming right up to me. That's not something I've ever experienced in VR before and it does a good sense of making you feel more immersed in the environment. I imagine a lot of games are going to rely on the headset haptics just because it is so new and unique.

It's very similar to the DualSense haptics that we saw when we reviewed the PlayStation 5. And maybe some developers will lean overboard with it. But right now, I think it's being used pretty well. The opening scenes of "Jurassic World Aftermath" for example, puts you in a plane as it's about to crash. There's a pterodactyl attack and you see a T-Rex eat somebody right in front of you.

You feel those sounds of dinosaurs and you feel all that movement and it just felt really good. It may not be something everybody would want, you can always turn that feature off. But to me, it felt like the sort of thing we've been waiting for in VR for a while. We've seen VR haptic suits before, but this built into the headset is entirely new. Sony's new VR tracking technology also feels pretty mature.

I didn't run into any of the tracking issues. I had on the original PlayStation VR because remember that was a whole elaborate setup that needed the PlayStation Camera, which looked at the move controllers and looked at the lights on the headset. Right now, things are just a lot smarter and I like that it was pretty seamless. It was great for faster paced games like "Rez Infinite", but also worked out pretty well for slower paced titles like "Tentacular", which require a lot of slow and fine movement.

That game puts you in the role of a giant tentacle monster that's helping out a town and you're taking on odd jobs. It's hard enough to have tentacle hands, but it would be even tougher if the motion tracking didn't work properly. Now Sony knows how to make a good controller, so I wasn't surprised at the Sense controllers felt really good even though I was playing them for several hours on end.

They typically lasted around four hours before they needed a recharge. And if you're a big VR head and you plan to be in this a lot, I'd recommend picking up the $50 charging bay for the controllers where you can just plop them down, have them ready to go every time. Otherwise, you'll have to remember to plug them into usb-c cables every time you're done. When you're not gaming, the PS VR2 also makes a pretty great personal cinema.

That could be useful if you're sharing a TV, you can always have the headset on and have somebody else watching their own show. And I just really enjoyed that experience. Looking at videos is like sitting in front of a 100-inch screen while you're five or six feet away, so it's pretty immersive. It's certainly bigger than most TVs. It just felt good. I was able to watch a lot of YouTube videos, Netflix, and Blu-rays.

And it just felt very immersive. It's not my ideal way to watch a movie because it's hard to drink or eat or do anything really in VR. But if you want to be locked out from the world and have a great cinematic experience, it's not that bad. As much as I enjoyed my time with the PS VR2, it didn't really feel like I was playing a lot of the same VR games over and over again. You know what?

I love "Rez Infinite". If you put that game in front of me, I'll play it gladly every single time. But it's also the same game we've seen since 2016. Sure, it looks sharper and it feels better in the haptics just really get you in the groove, but it does feel like the actual library for VR and the ecosystem isn't as fresh as it was several years ago. "Tentacular" came out in the Quest 2 last year.

The "Jurassic World" game is several years old. We're going to be seeing some new titles like "Gran Turismo 7," "Resident Evil Village" with VR support. So maybe that'll be interesting. But I'm hoping Sony really keeps this up because I'm not sure if developers are going to stick with this platform or VR in general if people aren't buying these headsets. And that gets to my biggest problem with the PS VR2, its price-- it's $550.

That seems ridiculous when you're spending 400 or $500 on the PS5 itself. It really just feels like you're punishing gamers. The original PS VR cost $500 if you bought it with the camera and the controllers. But its base price was 400 bucks, which seemed pretty fair at the time. If Sony actually wanted to accelerate the VR ecosystem, I feel like the PS VR2 should have been at least $400 or less to be honest.

And right now, it just feels like Sony is trying to extract every sense of profit it can from this device rather than making sure it's something people actually want. And really, that price is hard to stomach now because the Quest 2 costs 400 bucks, remember it used to even cost $300. That gives you a really complete VR experience and you can always plug that into PCs to use for more high resolution games.

I suppose Sony does look like it's giving you a deal compared to the $1500 Meta Quest Pro. But that device is really meant for developers. It's not really meant for consumers. I just feel like they could have brought this down a lot. Now, I'm sure the PlayStation VR2 will come down in price eventually. But right now, it just feels like Sony is kind of bungling this launch a bit. It almost reminds me of how Sony handled the PlayStation Vita, a wonderful portable console that was pretty innovative for its time. But Sony just never really gave it enough support to be super successful.

I'm also hoping Sony add support for PCs down the line, you know. I think a lot of people wouldn't mind spending this amount of money for a headset if you could actually use it for higher-end SteamVR experiences. Maybe we'll see some third-party drivers down the line. Though pairing controllers may be a problem.

I think it really comes down to this if you're a PlayStation 5 owner who's been dying to see what PCVR enthusiasts have been playing for the last few years, sure, the PSVR 2 is a pretty solid upgrade. For everybody else though, I can't imagine spending $550 for this thing.

Wait, a couple of years for it to come down in price, and hopefully, for more games to arrive too. And you know what? If the VR industry continues its current downward trajectory, that discount may happen even faster than you think. Stay tuned to engadget.com for more of our console and VR coverage. If you dug this video, be sure to like and subscribe.