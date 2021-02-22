How to find a Playstation 5, Xbox Series X
SAN DIEGO — In discussing options for a long-term deal with electrifying young shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr., the San Diego Padres brought up the concept of “a statue contract.” As in, if the kid is as good as Hall of Famers Tony Gwynn and Trevor Hoffman were, maybe in 15 or 20 years there will be a statue of “El Niño" alongside those Padres greats in a grassy area just beyond Petco Park. The options were year-to-year, a multi-year deal that bought out a year or two of Tatis' free agency or a contract in which Tatis was with the Padres for likely the rest of his career. “In typical Tati fashion, his only real comment was, ‘Why not my whole career?’" general manager A.J. Preller said Monday in announcing the two sides had finalized Tatis' $340 million, 14-year contract, the longest in baseball history. “He wanted to be one of those very unique players that plays his career in one spot,” Preller said. "He loves the franchise, he loves the city, he loves his teammates and he talked a lot about really wanting to get on the path of that statue contract." Said Tatis: “I want the statue on one team. I want to be able to stay on one team and build my legacy over here in San Diego.” If Tatis and the Padres are correct, the big decision will be which version of “El Niño” the statue shows: the one one making slick plays at shortstop, the one with a “Matrix” type move to avoid being tagged out at first base or the one with the epic bat flip after homering for the second time in a playoff game? “I'm going to put those numbers first and then we can discuss it," Tatis said with a laugh during a videoconference from spring training in Peoria, Arizona. "I don't know. Maybe we can have three statues in different ways. We will see what happens.” Tatis, 22, had been eligible for salary arbitration after this season and for free agency after the 2024 season. A son of former big league infielder Fernando Tatis, he has played in only 143 games during two seasons, including the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, yet has quickly become one of the faces of baseball. He stands out because of his flair, easy smile, blond dreadlocks flowing from under his cap and his dance moves in the dugout after hitting home runs. Most importantly to the Padres, Tatis has made baseball fun again in San Diego after years of futility. He helped San Diego end a 13-year playoff drought in 2020 and win a wild-card series against the St. Louis Cardinals before the Padres were swept by the rival Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL Division Series. “I'm just the same kid on the field. Nothing's going to change," he said. "I'm playing the game I love. And I feel when you do the things with passion and with love, I feel like it's going to reward you. And I feel like when people ask me how I'm going to play this game, I'm just going to be the same kid every single time.” Tatis has dared to challenge old-school norms. After hitting his second home run in an 11-9 win in Game 2 of the wild-card series against the Cardinals, he unleashed an emphatic bat flip. A photo of Tatis in that moment is on the cover of the video game MLB The Show ’21. In August, Tatis caused a stir when he hit a grand slam on a 3-0 count with the Padres leading the Texas Rangers by seven runs. The furor died down and the Padres became the first team in MLB history to hit grand slams in four straight games and five in six games, leading to the nickname “Slam Diego.” “He has a tremendous respect for the game of baseball. A lot was made last year, young players changing the game of baseball," Preller said. “What results in success, it doesn’t really change from era to era. Some of the styles change, maybe some of the skills change at times, but he respects greatness, he respects the people that have come before him. A lot of that credit goes to his family.” Tatis has hit .301 with 39 home runs, 98 RBIs and 27 stolen bases in 143 games. San Diego promoted Tatis to the majors on opening day of 2019, forgoing the chance to delay his free agency by waiting a few weeks — a reality of the game experienced by other young stars like Kris Bryant with the Chicago Cubs and Bryce Harper with the Washington Nationals. The length of Tatis' contract exceeds the $325 million, 13-year agreement in November 2014 between Miami and Giancarlo Stanton, who was traded to the New York Yankees in December 2017, and the $330 million, 13-year contract ahead of the 2019 season between Harper and Philadelphia. Baseball's biggest deal by dollars remains Mike Trout’s $426.5 million, 12-year contract signed with the Angels in March 2019. Tatis’ deal is the third-largest, also trailing Mookie Betts' $365 million, 12-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers that starts this season. ___ Follow Bernie Wilson on Twitter at http://twitter.com/berniewilson ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Bernie Wilson, The Associated Press
Four months after he lost Nate Bjorkgren to the Indiana Pacers, Nick Nurse finds himself short an assistant coach once again. Nurse's longtime friend Chris Finch is the new head coach of the struggling Minnesota Timberwolves. The Toronto Raptors coach deflected any praise Monday for the success of his assistants, saying the promotions are more a product of team's success. But Nurse said he enjoys seeing his friends and colleagues thrive. "I'm super happy for those guys. I think that their dreams of becoming head coaches in the NBA are important to me, and I want to help them get there," Nurse said Monday. Bjorkgren, also a longtime friend of Nurse's who had coached in Toronto since 2018, left in the fall. Finch was hired as his replacement in December, and it's unlikely he even stepped foot in Toronto, with Canada's COVID-19 border restrictions and the team playing out of Tampa. Nurse said the Finch deal came together in about 36 hours and he knew the team's game Sunday against Philadelphia was going to be Finch's last. Finch was the designated coach for the halftime television broadcast interview, and then the news broke about the T-Wolves hiring soon after the Raptors' 110-103 win. "I feel like I'm in the same seat I was three months ago, right? He was here and he was gone," Nurse said after Monday's practice. Nurse and the 51-year-old Finch first became friends as rival coaches in Britain's pro league, and then coached the British national team together. "I've always seen it as my job to try to get people to maximize their career ambitions. I try to speak about them when I get a chance, and whenever I get calls about them, I certainly try to promote them along," Nurse said. "I don't think they would be here in the first place if I didn't really believe in 'em. I think we've been lucky that we've had so many guys with head coaching experience and guys I feel that can be head coaches in the league." Nurse once described Finch as one of the brightest offensive minds in the game, and so, at least in the meantime, he planned to take on the offensive responsibilities himself. After their woeful 2-8 start to the season, the Raptors are one of the hottest teams in the league, winning seven of their last 10 games to climb to fifth in the Eastern Conference. The Raptors' success over the past few years has made members of their coaching staff attractive to opposing teams, Nurse said. "It's pretty common in most sports that I'm familiar with anyway," Nurse said. "College basketball, the assistants that are working for top programs move on. NFL, certainly, the co-ordinators that are working for the teams that are putting up wins and deep runs and numbers on that side of the ball move on to head coaching jobs. "I just think that's a reflective of the overall organization and what we've done." Finch was introduced Monday as the replacement for Ryan Saunders, who was fired the night before with the team carrying the NBA’s worst record. “We have excellent pieces in place, and I can’t wait to get to work," Finch said in a statement distributed by the Timberwolves. Toronto split a pair of games against Minnesota earlier this month. The Raptors host Philadelphia again on Tuesday. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 22, 2021. Lori Ewing, The Canadian Press
Notre Dame believes that college athletes should be able to benefit from the use of their likenesses in the video game.
TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts have signed American defensive lineman Kony Ealy and American offensive lineman Blake Camper.Ealy, 29, was selected in the second round (60th overall) of the 2014 NFL draft by the Carolina Panthers. In three seasons with the club, he had 90 tackles, 15 sacks and two interceptions in 62 games.He had three sacks in Super Bowl 50 in 2016, which tied a Super Bowl record, and became the first player ever to record an interception and multiple sacks in the championship game.Eal also played 15 games for the New York Jets in 2017, registering 14 tackles, one sack and one interception, and most recently suited up for the XFL's Houston Roughnecks in 2020 before the league suspended operations.Camper, 24, was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Los Angeles Chargers in April 2019 but waived as part of the team’s final cuts in August. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 22, 2021. The Canadian Press
It has been an eventful 13 months for Canadian forward Evelyne Viens since being taken fifth overall by Sky Blue FC in the 2020 NWSL draft. The 24-year-old from L'Ancienne-Lorette, Que., made her pro debut in last summer's NWSL Challenge Cup. opening her scoring account against the Chicago Red Stars, before travelling to France to join Paris FC on loan to get some more playing time. And Viens, finally called up by the Canadian women's team, has won her first two caps coming off the bench at the SheBelieves Cup in Orlando. Canada (1-1-0) wraps up play at the four-country tournament on Wednesday against Brazil (1-1-0) in what should be a battle to see who finishes second behind the top-ranked Americans. "I think we're going to be ready for Brazil and score some goals," said Viens. Canada and Brazil, who are ted for eighth in the FIFA world rankings, have played each other 23 times. Each has eight wins with seven draws. The teams tied 2-2 in their most recent meeting last March at a tournament in France. Viens earned her first cap off the bench in Canada's 1-0 loss to the U.S. last Thursday. "It was a pretty amazing feeling when I got in," she told reporters Monday. "For me just being able to step on the field and getting my first minutes against the best team in the world was a such a learning experience," she added. While her family was unable to attend the game at Exploria Stadium, Viens had support in the stands in the form of friends from the University of South Florida where she had been a goal machine. Viens scored 73 goals in 77 career games for the USF Bulls, setting school and American Athletic Conference all-time records. Her 25 goals as a senior also set school and conference single-season marks. She left a trail of defenders in her wake at South Florida and showed she can beat goalkeepers with both her feet. Her career 169 points and 360 shots were also school and conference records. She also set conference records for points per game (2.19), goals per game (0.95) and shots per game (4.68). A three-time All-American and 2019 Scholar All-American, she was named AAC Offensive Player of the Week a conference-record six times in 2019. But a call-up to the Canadian camp took its time. Part of the reason is the fact that Viens, while growing up, was not part of Quebec's provincial team because it would have meant leaving her family to go to Montreal. New Canada coach Bev Priestman has liked what she's seen. "What I see in Evelyne — and what you all have seen — is she finds the back of the net really well," said Priestman. "That stood out to me more than anything. She's a No. 9 that likes to run off the back of defenders." Viens, who also saw action in Sunday's 1-0 win over Argentina, is one of four players to earn their first cap under Priestman. Jade Rose, Jordyn Listro and Samantha Chang have also seen action at the tournament. The only uncapped player remaining in camp is goalkeeper Rylee Foster. For Priestman, the new faces bring their talent and "a desire and a hunger to do whatever they can to wear the shirt." Viens said she used the time ahead of her first call-up to improve her game, to make sure she was ready when the call came. Viens is the second-highest Canadian ever taken in the NWSL draft. Quinn, a defender-midfielder who goes by one name, was taken third overall in 2018 by the Washington Spirit. Viens' first NWSL training camp lasted just five days because of the pandemic. She rode out the lockdown with other Sky Blue rookies before the team returned to training. She will return to France after the tournament, finishing our her loan in Paris before returning to Sky Blue FC in a month or so. She says she has enjoyed Paris, despite the pandemic. "I mean it's living in Paris," she said. "It's not the worst place in the world to live." --- Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 22, 2021 Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press
Adam Frazier spent the winter watching the Pittsburgh teammates he came up through the minors with get flipped for prospects or flat-out released. Josh Bell. Jameson Taillon. Trevor Williams. The Pirates parted ways with all of three and a handful of others during the off-season as part of a top-to-bottom organizational overhaul. Their exits left Frazier as the team's second-highest-paid player ($4.3 million) and conceivably its last major-league-ready trade chip. While Frazier wasn't exactly sitting by the phone expecting general manager Ben Cherington or Derek Shelton to tell him he was headed elsewhere, it did cross his mind. More than once. “I wouldn’t say waiting, but I obviously read the internet so I see things like that," Frazier said Monday after the Pirates participated in their first full-squad workout in Bradenton, Florida. “You never know what’s going to come. I try to stay in conversation with Cherington and Shelton and try to expect what may be coming. None of that’s really come about. If it happens, it happens.” It didn't, at least in the run-up to spring training, meaning Frazier will likely start the season with the Pirates as the team's second-longest tenured player behind right fielder Gregory Polanco. A Gold Glove finalist in 2020, Frazier's defence was one of the few bright spots for a team that finished with the worst record in the majors during the abbreviated 60-game season (19-41). “I know we have a lot to prove as a group,” he said. “All of us can play a lot better than we did last year. I think everybody knows that. Come in, try to get the camaraderie with the guys back and hit the ground running and have a good time.” There wasn't too much good to go around last summer. Frazier struggled out of the gate and hit .230, nearly 50 points lower than his career average coming in. While his numbers trended upward in September (when he hit .258) it wasn't nearly good enough. And he knows it. “I think it’s no secret that I always come out kind of slow with the bat,” he said. “I’d like to fix that finally. Just be a consistent hitter. I know it’s in me to do that.” The Pirates need him to do that for multiple reasons. He may be their best candidate to bat leadoff and the more he plays, the more attractive he could potentially become, though Shelton swatted down the idea the team might rotate Frazier into the left field mix regularly to showcase his versatility and increase his value on the trade market. “We’re going to do what’s best for the Pirates right now,” Shelton said. “The first part is he’s going to play second. He’ll be our second baseman. That’s not to say he won’t go out and play left if we double-switch or we have a game where we need him to go out there, but he’s going to play second base, and rightfully so.” Frazier will have competition after the Pirates signed veteran Wilmer Difo to a minor league deal in January. There's also plenty of uncertainty at shortstop, with Kevin Newman, Erik Gonzalez and Cole Tucker all in the discussion. Figuring out who likes the ball where when turning a double play will take time. It's what Frazier plans to focus on instead of wondering who will be signing his paycheque when September rolls around. “I have to be where my feet are, and everything else that happens, happens,” he said ."I’m happy to be here. Show up ready to work and build off of last season." ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Will Graves, The Associated Press
OAKLAND, Calif. — Right-hander Trevor Rosenthal finalized an $11 million, one-year contract with the Oakland Athletics on Monday, providing manager Bob Melvin with a new reliable ninth-inning option after former closer Liam Hendriks' departure in free agency. The 30-year-old Rosenthal went 1-0 with a 1.90 ERA with 11 saves over 23 2/3 innings for the Kansas City Royals and San Diego Padres last season. He made $1,510,887 in the shortened 2020 season, including a $740,741 prorated share of a $2 million base and $770,146 in earned performance bonuses. He also received a $1 million buyout as part of the 2020 mutual option in his previous contract with Washington, which released him in July 2019. To clear a spot on the 40-man roster, the A’s designated outfielder Dustin Fowler for assignment. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press