The playoff roster that could dominate the NBA for next five years

The Canadian Press

The Latest on soccer’s European Championship: ___ England and Ukraine fans needed a lot of paperwork to enter the Stadio Olimpico. They had to have a ticket, a negative COVID-19 test and proof of residency either in Italy or a country for which no quarantine is required to enter the country. England fan Mike Dobres says you can’t get in with a British passport. He adds “they’re really strict.” Dobres says he flew in from Spain on Friday with 200 other England fans for the match in Rome. He says