Playoff Picks: Who's winning Lord Stanley in 2021?
Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie predict the final four teams and Stanley Cup champion with the postseason set to begin later this week.
Nate Bjorkgren’s first year with the Pacers is an excellent reminder that harmony in the NBA can be a very fleeting concept.
Tony Brown officiated his first finals last year.
Boston is in seventh in the Eastern Conference with a rematch against Miami looming on Tuesday. Unless the Celtics can figure things out, the play-in tournament looks likely.
Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry received an honorary doctorate from Acadia University, and provided some wise words to the Class of 2021.
Mother's Day is not a competition but Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam and his family were the real winners Sunday.
Zahavi's wife and young children were tied up and gagged after robbers gained entry to their Amsterdam home.
The Calgary Flames kept their slim playoff hopes alive with a 6-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Sunday night.
You can't do that, Luka.
The Columbus Blue Jackets are moving on from the winningest coach in the franchise’s history.
The Coyotes were unable to consistently cross the bridge into the playoffs in four seasons under Rick Tocchet, so new Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong opted for a change.
The Seattle Seahawks wide receiver ran the 100 meters in 10.37 seconds, a respectable time but still the slowest in his heat.
Ovi celebrated Mother's Day by taking the advice of his gold medalist mom.
It's been a great year for English football, with several key matches still at stake, while one of the Serie A's greatest rivalries is pushed to the forefront.
J. Cole is reportedly in Rwanda, preparing to play for the Rwanda Patriots when the BAL's inaugural season kicks off on Sunday.
UEFA has given the British government until Tuesday to offer the travel waivers it requires to move the Champions League final to Wembley or the all-English game could be played in Portugal instead. The May 29 showpiece is set to be moved from Istanbul after Turkey was added to England’s “red list” of countries with severe coronavirus outbreaks. Porto is one of the backup options after UEFA hit snags with its preferred location of London. UEFA held talks with the British government on Monday but was unable to secure exemptions from quarantine for everyone they want to be able to attend a final in London — including sponsors of the Champions League, their guests and media — people familiar with the talks told The Associated Press. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the talks. UEFA has given the British government until Tuesday to decide whether authorities can offer all the travel waivers required. Switzerland, where UEFA is based, is among the amber list of countries from which people arriving in England have to quarantine for 10 days, albeit organized individually rather than via the mandatory hotel isolation in place for arrivals from red-list countries. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Rob Harris, The Associated Press
Dylan Bundy was a buzzy value pick in fantasy drafts, but has failed to deliver so far this season. Dalton Del Don makes the case for patience with the Angels righty in his weekend recap.
WOLFVILLE, N.S. — Toronto Raptor Kyle Lowry congratulated students for navigating their studies through the COVID-19 pandemic as he received an honorary doctorate from Nova Scotia’s Acadia University on Sunday. Lowry, a point guard with the Raptors and an Olympic gold medallist, received the honorary doctorate of humanities during the university's virtual spring convocation. He said in a recorded video he is honoured to receive the degree and asked this year's graduates to think about how they plan to serve their communities. The university says it bestowed the honour upon Lowry for his achievements in the basketball world and for his charitable work. One of his most notable accomplishments includes helping Canada’s only NBA franchise win a championship in 2019. Other honorary doctorate recipients from Acadia University this year include former prime minister Paul Martin, Nova Scotia chief medical officer Dr. Robert Strang and former Canadian senator Murray Sinclair. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 10, 2021. — — — This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship. The Canadian Press
If Medina Spirit is stripped of the 2021 Kentucky Derby victory, second-place Mandaloun would be deemed the winner but bettors on Mandaloun would still be out of luck.
There are no American men in the ATP's Top 30 for the first time in the nearly half-century of computerized tennis rankings. The highest-ranked man from the U.S., Taylor Fritz, slid one place to No. 31 on Monday after a first-round loss at last week’s Madrid Masters. Next is John Isner, who made it to the quarterfinals on the red clay in Spain and rose five spots to No. 34. There always has been at least one man from the United States ranked in the Top 30 each week since the inception of the computer-calculated standings on Aug. 23, 1973. That includes No. 1s such as Jimmy Connors, John McEnroe, Pete Sampras, Andre Agassi, Jim Courier and, most recently, Andy Roddick, who held the top spot for 13 weeks from Nov. 30, 2003, to Feb. 1, 2004. That was shortly after Roddick won the 2003 U.S. Open, the last time an American man won a Grand Slam singles title. There are currently 10 players from the country in the Top 100, the same number that Italy has, although there are three Italians in the Top 30: No. 9 Matteo Berrettini, No. 18 Jannik Sinner and No. 28 Fabio Fognini. Novak Djokovic remained at No. 1 on Monday, extending his record for most weeks leading the ATP to 320, 10 more than the previous mark set by Roger Federer. There’s a new No. 2, however: Daniil Medvedev overtook that slot from Rafael Nadal, who lost in the quarterfinals in Madrid. The biggest rise in the Top 50 came from Casper Ruud, a 22-year-old from Norway who moved up six spots to a career-best No. 16 after reaching the Madrid semifinals. Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., is the top Canadian at No. 14. Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., is down one spot to No. 20, while Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime is down one to No. 21. The most significant change in the WTA rankings was Aryna Sabalenka’s jump to a career-high No. 4 from No. 7 after winning the title in Madrid. Ash Barty, who lost to Sabalenka 6-0, 3-6, 6-4 in the final, held her No. 1 ranking. The 2019 French Open champion is followed by No. 2 Naomi Osaka and No. 3 Simona Halep. Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., is down one spot to No. 7. Serena Williams, whose first tournament since February is this week’s Italian Open, remained at No. 8. “Everyone gears up for Top 10 players, and so if I’m in the Top 10, I will be ready. Am I?” 23-time Grand Slam champion and former No. 1 Williams said Monday at her pre-tournament news conference in Rome. “I don’t even know where I am.” The next Grand Slam tournament is the French Open, which begins main-draw play in Paris on May 30. ___ More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Howard Fendrich, The Associated Press