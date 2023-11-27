The Playlist: It's time to stream with fantasy basketball pickups for Week 6
Yahoo Fantasy Basketball analyst Dan Titus highlights players and teams to target in a stream-friendly week.
Fans were amazed at this alternate angle of a pass from Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce in Sunday’s game against Raiders.
Chiefs fans — and fans of Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship — had plenty to say on social media about the tight end's intensity
Tim Heitman/USA Today Sports via ReutersStella Parton is not impressed with critics of her sister Dolly. The country superstar performed at a NFL halftime Thanksgiving show during the Dallas Cowboys’ game against the Washington Commanders last week, donning a version of the Cowboys’ cheerleading costume which featured a bedazzled white vest and white short shorts. Though the 77-year-old was celebrated in some corners, she was criticized by others who said the singer was too old to be wearing suc
Former NFL quarterback Alex Smith pushed back on Tom Brady’s recent comments about seeing “a lot of mediocrity in today's NFL.”
Here are five players to keep track of the waiver wire for as you look to add to your roster in the final weeks of the fantasy season.
When Haason Reddick flung Josh Allen to the ground, many assumed a flag was coming. One did – but not for a horse-collar tackle.
Zay Flowers is going to need a better TD celebration next time.
Raiders coaches were reportedly frustrated with Marcus Peters' lack of effort.
On the same night the Hornets welcomed Terry Rozier and PJ Washington back into the lineup, Charlotte’s star point guard exited in the 130-117 loss to the Magic.
A loss sent Ohio State tumbling out of the top five of this week's college football NCAA Re-Rank 1-133. Georgia and Michigan stayed first and second.
After the Chicago Bulls' historic loss to the Brooklyn Nets, Zach LaVine expressed his frustration with the Bulls' season so far.
Is Rodgers worried about the job security of his head coach and general manager? And if he is, could that be playing a part in why he’s pushing so hard to return to this sunken season?
Diontae Johnson had a "heated argument" with teammate Minkah Fitzpatrick in the Steelers' locker room after team's loss to the Browns, ESPN reported.
The result in the Ohio State-Michigan game had big implications in the US LBM Coaches Poll with the Wolverines moving up and the Buckeyes tumbling
Video shows Buffalo's Jordan Phillips getting into the face of a spectator and Shaq Lawson pushing the fan during Sunday's game in Philadelphia.
Washington kicker Grady Gross had an incredible day on Saturday.
Kelce became the fastest tight end in NFL history to reach 11,000 receiving yards on Sunday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Frank Reich era in Carolina is over after only 11 games. The Carolina Panthers fired their coach on Monday following the team’s NFL-worst 1-10 start in his first year at the helm. Panthers owner David Tepper announced the move hours after several news outlets reported that he used a profanity as he was leaving the locker room following a 17-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. Tepper hired Reich to fix one of the league’s worst offenses over the past few seasons
The actress attended the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix over the weekend wearing a black and pink dress with co-ordinating leggings, boots and sunglasses.
The fifth week of the 2023-24 season is in the books and we have a fresh batch of power rankings. The Orlando Magic and Phoenix Suns stand out as the biggest winners of the week. Both went 4-0 and extended their active winning streaks to 7 games ...