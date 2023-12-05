Playhouse Square performance of 'Hairspray' features Northeast Ohio native
Josiah Rogers, a Northeast Ohio native turned musical theater star, is returning home for the Cleveland leg of the “Hairspray” tour.
Josiah Rogers, a Northeast Ohio native turned musical theater star, is returning home for the Cleveland leg of the “Hairspray” tour.
The 23-year-old daughter of Jude Law and Sadie Frost is a certified fashion darling.
The president also had a challenge for the conspiracy theorist lawmaker and "Beetlejuice" fan.
Over the weekend, Addison Rae attended the Academy Museum Gala. The social media star stepped out on the red carpet wearing a skimpy cut-out see-through dress.
The Canadian athlete said fashion makes her excited for the cold season.
Swifties really want the actor and football player to be besties.
Coming in red hot.
When you’ve got a singer the caliber of Emma Stone to host Saturday Night Live — she played Sally Bowles in a Broadway production of Cabaret and won an Oscar for her work in the musical La La Land for crying out loud! — you’re obviously going to put her in a musical number. Also, if at all possible, it will be butt-ass …
What a burn!
Goldberg pulled off the hilarious gag while Roberts participated in the iconic 'View Your Deal' segment.
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden made a series of sweet remarks about Kate Middleton during her three-day-long state visit in the UK. See what she had to say here...
The couple's showstopping evergreen reaches all the way to the ceiling
When Lady Tamara Grosvenor married Edward Van Cutsem in 2004, the whole of Chester ground to a halt. The streets around the cathedral were crammed with police; photographers sped around on motorbikes and the bluest of blue-bloods joined the congregation alongside the Queen (who was resplendent in purple), Prince Philip, Prince William and Prince Harry to celebrate the joining of two of England’s grandest families in what was called the wedding of the century.
The couple started dating in 2020.
This girl is on fire.
The mom of three is adjusting to having a teenager on her hands
Balenciaga held its fall 2023 runway show in Los Angeles on Dec. 2.
“We both have this strong presence and personality, but that’s not a bad thing,” Kylie said of her older sister.
Omid Scobie's new royal book "Endgame" was pulled from stores in the Netherlands after its release on Tuesday. But the drama didn't stop there.
The heiress is receiving criticism for not living up to social media’s expectations as a new mom.
NFL officials opted to eject 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw after he made contact with Eagles security chief Dom DiSandro following a play Sunday.