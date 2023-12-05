Playhouse Square performance of 'Hairspray' features Northeast Ohio native

The Telegraph

When Lady Tamara Grosvenor married Edward Van Cutsem in 2004, the whole of Chester ground to a halt. The streets around the cathedral were crammed with police; photographers sped around on motorbikes and the bluest of blue-bloods joined the congregation alongside the Queen (who was resplendent in purple), Prince Philip, Prince William and Prince Harry to celebrate the joining of two of England’s grandest families in what was called the wedding of the century.