Playground honors fallen Boston police officer
A tribute to a fallen police officer that was delayed due to the pandemic is finally moving forward in Randolph.
By the time the Calgary Flames and Vancouver Canucks cap their regular seasons, the Washington Capitals and Boston Bruins will be well into the first round of their playoff series. Another bizarre anomaly in an NHL season with a COVID-19 backdrop is two teams' regular seasons overlapping with other clubs' playoff series. Neither the Flames nor the Canucks will make the post-season, but they're still squaring off Sunday in the first of three remaining games where the results will only count toward where the clubs rank in the entry draft lottery. Every other NHL club will have concluded their regular seasons by the time Washington and Boston meet in Game 1 on Saturday. But Calgary and Vancouver still have to make up three games originally scheduled for late March and early April. Vancouver also has to play the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday. The games were put off when a COVID-19 outbreak swept through the Canucks' locker room, and halted their schedule for three weeks. So an NHL regular season that was originally going to close May 8 will finish with back-to-back meetings of the Canucks and Flames on Tuesday and Wednesday. All playoff series involving U.S. teams will be underway by Monday. The Winnipeg Jets and Oilers open their first-round series Wednesday after the Canucks-Flames game. Playing out the string while other teams have already embarked on their Stanley Cup quest will be weird, Flames forward Milan Lucic said. "Yes. Yes it will. Especially when they're meaningless games," he said. If the start of playoffs overshadow each club's final efforts in a difficult season, both organizations seem resigned to it. "I definitely don't feel any disrespect from it," Lucic said. Said Flames captain Mark Giordano: "With COVID, it's a unique year. With the shutdown that happened in Vancouver, we knew this was a possibility for a while now. "The league really doesn't have much of a choice with the time frame." Flames head coach Darryl Sutter agreed the NHL doesn't have the option of starting an already-delayed post-season after Calgary and Vancouver are done. "I think they've got to get it going not only for the interest part, but for TV," Sutter said. "If they didn't start, it would just be too long off, I think." Vancouver's closing schedule is arduous with seven games in 10 days, including five on the road. Saturday's game in Edmonton against the playoff-bound Oilers has the Canucks playing a pair of back-to-backs with one day of rest in between. "We’ve got to play the games and the schedule is what it is," Canucks head coach Travis Green said. "I’ll talk to players individually to see how they’re feeling, have open, honest communication with players. But guys want to play. They don’t want to not play." Other than draft lottery position, scouting for next-season and the joy of playing hockey in an empty arena, there are few incentives for the Flames and Canucks to keep playing into the middle of next week. There are commercial and corporate commitments, however, which Vancouver-based sports marketing expert Tom Mayenknecht says are prevailing in this situation. “The main reason why the league is forging ahead is because of the business operations side of things, trying to get as much of the pro-rated television and radio money as possible, be able to say to their sponsors that they got 56-82nds of a season in,” Mayenknecht told The Canadian Press. “At best, it’s confusing for fans to see the Canucks and the Flames playing only for the statistics and on the other hands you’ve got the Boston Bruins opening up against Washington on Saturday. "So there’s a bit of a cannibalization effect that’s also highly questionable to me. You really want fans to be focused on the Stanley Cup playoffs. And I think this kind of dilutes what they’re putting into market.” This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 14, 2021. Donna Spencer and Gemma Karstens-Smith, The Canadian Press
Patrick Anderson has captured four Paralympic and four world championship medals over his stellar wheelchair basketball career. But he says if he and his Canadian teammates can climb the medal podium at the upcoming Paralympics — amid a global pandemic that pushed back the Tokyo Games by a year — that medal will mean a whole lot more. "In one sense, there's a bit of a buffer built in, because just to get there with the team, and for the Games to happen at all and to be back on the court playing and representing Canada is going to feel like a win on some level," Anderson said. "(We're still) going there with that competitive fire to try to win. But it's almost like playing with house money. I'm really proud of all the success that I've been part of with Team Canada, but quite frankly, winning a medal in 2021 will feel tougher than anything that we've had to face in the past. That medal would be extra heavy — in a good way." Sunday marks 100 days out from the opening of the Paralympics — a date that the sports world sometimes seems to be reeling towards after months of travel restrictions, facility shutdowns, event cancellations and vaccine angst. "It's been a challenge, especially with training and everything," said wheelchair racer Brent Lakatos, a seven-time Paralympic medallist. "It's been a challenge for everybody. But I just finally got access to a track three weeks ago. And so 100 days is coming really quick." The 41-year-old Anderson, widely considered the world's greatest player, stepped away from the team before the Rio Olympics, but was in the periphery helping Canada prepare. "Then I just got excited about making a run with this particular group of players, they just sort of without trying to or being aware of it, lured me back in," said Anderson. It hasn't been easy. He and his wife Anna Paddock — together they make up the Indie singer-songwriter duo "The Lay Awakes" — have lived in New York for a decade. With travel restrictions, Anderson hasn't been able to play with his Canadian teammates during the pandemic. "The hardest part has been just so much training alone, and at my age, dealing with some of the physical and mental limits of a solo training environment," said Anderson, who lost his legs below the knee when he was struck by a drunk driver at the age of nine. "Instead of playing basketball, I'm doing laps around the track and things of that nature. "It's frustrating, to be quite honest, but on the other hand we've been very blessed in the last year, how we've been able to cope with the pandemic." Canada won 29 medals at the 2016 Paralympics — eight gold, 10 silver and 11 bronze. About 130 athletes are expected to compete for Canada at the Tokyo Paras, which run Aug. 24 to Sept. 5. Negative noise around the Games has grown louder in recent weeks as Japan grapples with climbing COVID cases. A state of emergency in Tokyo and Osaka was extended on Wednesday to more parts of the country. Lakatos said it's tough to tune out. "One of my worries is if the Olympics (July 23 to Aug. 8) goes off and they have a big COVID outbreak in the athletes village, are they going to cancel the Paralympics?" said Lakatos, who suffered a blood clot in his spine when he slid into ice rink boards at the age of six. Stephanie Dixon, Canada's chef de mission for the Tokyo Paralympics, said her message to athletes is focus on what they can control. "And be aware of what you're exposing yourself to, because there are a lot of distractions out there right now," she said. "There are still a lot of unknowns out there, and we can't control that. So no matter what the circumstances are, be ready to adapt and be flexible. "And I've been so impressed with the level of preparation from our athletes in less than ideal circumstances." Dixon captured 19 Paralympic swimming medals, including seven gold, over three Games. "When people are wondering why are these Games are being held, and there is risk to holding the Olympics and the Paralympics, but we can't underestimate the power of sharing a common goal and purpose and feeling connected," she said. "That's what the Olympics and the Paralympics offer to the world. And just seeing that demonstration of the human spirit, it reminds you of your own humanity and your own spirit and your own passion for life. "And so if these Games can be pulled off in a healthy and safe way, it could be exactly what the world needs right now." Lakatos, who lives in Loughborough, England, with his wife and fellow Paralympian Stefanie Reid, said it's important that the Games are done in a way that doesn't pose a major risk to the Japanese people. "I think it's also important that the Olympics go on," he said. "Sport means a lot to a lot of people. I got into sport because I wanted to be the best me that I could be, and try to beat the best at their best. I think that's true of anything in life. The Olympics and Paralympics are just a microcosm of everybody just trying to do their best. "That's why the Olympics and Paralympics are so popular, people like to see somebody doing something at such a high level." This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 14, 2021. Lori Ewing, The Canadian Press
He could be the future of Canadian sprinting, the country's next Andre De Grasse. But Marcus Renford is working in a grocery store just north of Toronto that for more than a month last winter saw new COVID-19 cases among employees every week. Standing-room only crowds at the Ontario high school track and field championships once oohed and aahed at Renford's raw speed, their heads turning in unison to watch the youngster race to five gold medals. But Renford hasn't competed in more than a year. When COVID-19 brought sports around the world to a standstill in March 2020, it didn't spare high school. Gyms locked their doors. Kids were sent home to attend classes on Zoom. Weeks with no sports turned into months and eventually — a lost year with an impact few could have imagined. "I feel so badly for them," said Renford's coach Tony Sharpe. "So many dreams that, maybe not completely gone by the wayside, but have been delayed." Renford won the midget boys 100 and 200 metres and long jump at OFSAA — Ontario's prestigious high school championships — in Grade 9, setting provincial records in the 200 and long jump, marks that still stand. A student at Tommy Douglas Secondary School in Vaughan, Ont., Renford followed it up with victories in the 100 and 200, and a silver in long jump, in Grade 10. He was hampered by a hamstring injury in Grade 11, but looked forward to closing his high-school career in 2020 with performances at OFSAA — which Sharpe calls the top high-school meet in North America — that would secure him an NCAA Division I scholarship. Then the bottom fell out. "I felt this sense of despair, I kind of just gave up, I wanted to quit," Renford said on the cancellation of his Grade 12 season. "I wasn't planning on running anymore. I just felt like there's like no point." Sharpe was De Grasse's first track coach, famously spotting the rough-around-the-edges runner at a high school meet. De Grasse was so raw he stood upright at the starting line, and ran in borrowed spikes. He has since won three Olympic medals. "I'm really excited about Marcus, he's a really delightful kid to watch sprint, I think he's super talented. He reminds me of Andre in many, many ways when I watch him in practice." Sharpe said. However, there hasn't been much opportunity for training since Redford asked Sharpe to coach him in 2020. A few weeks' reprieve from Ontario's lockdown last summer saw virtually every one of Sharpe's 50-some athletes excitedly show up for practice with his Speed Academy Athletics Club in Pickering, Ont. But with indoor facilities only open to Olympic hopefuls, Sharpe's group had nowhere to train through the winter — and Renford has zero recent race results to show NCAA coaches. His profile on Next College Student Athlete's recruiting site lists his Grade 10 times. A video highlight shows his 200-metre victory in Grade 10. The six-foot sprinter pulls away down the stretch winning by a good five metres. A spectator can be heard saying "Oh wow!" It's impossible to say how fast Renford would have run in 2020, but Sharpe pointed out that the two years between Grades 10 and 12 are massive growth periods. "A lot of times they're 20 pounds bigger and six inches taller," he said. Renford took a year off to work, with the intention of training and racing his way into an NCAA program. Now, he faces a tough decision: Does he take another year off to work and train with Sharpe? Does he follow De Grasse's path and attend a small U.S. school and then transfer? (De Grasse started out at Coffeyville College in Kansas before winning NCAA titles in the 100 and 200 for the USC Trojans). Or does he go the Canadian university route? "My thing is give it a year (to properly train and race), at least you'll honestly know if you're good enough and not go through life thinking 'Crap, I could have gone to the NCAA,' or whatever," Sharpe said. Because Ontario has banned outdoor group activities in the third-wave lockdown, Renford meets a couple of teammates to train. "It's a lot better than being cooped up in the house," he said. And if there's a silver lining to the pandemic, he's learned that sometimes you don't know what you've got until it's gone. "I know I'll take (track) a lot more seriously, I won't take it for granted," Renford said. "I was serious before, but not as serious as now. Before at practices I wouldn't give my 100 per cent, I could be kinda lazy. "I'm never going to do that again. Because anything can happen." --- Renford has plenty of company in the elite high-school ranks as athletes across Canada struggle to find ways to play. Emmanuel Ugbah has worked out alone too many times to count in the past year. The six-foot-four, 195-pound guard for Northstar Preparatory Institute in Winnipeg shoots on a playground hoop near his house. "I'll do moves, scenarios like pretending I'm coming off a ball screen, making my move off that and going into a shot. I use my imagination a lot," Ugbah said. Like Renford, Ugbah had NCAA dreams. Ugbah averaged 35 points through the first nine games of the 2019-20 season before the pandemic cancelled the NPA (National Preparatory Association) national championships. He hasn't played a real game since. "I remember thinking it was going to be like a two-week thing, we had nationals at the end of March, and we expected to be back at it," Ugbah said. "That didn't happen. I guess I was optimistic at the start." Manitoba prohibited any kind of ball-sharing or contact in practice for most of the pandemic, so coach Daron Leonard implemented almost daily virtual sessions with his players. "Your identity is formed around this idea of who you are as an athlete," Leonard said. "It's the same for any artist or musician or athlete, anyone who does anything at a high level, you find your self-confidence, you find your value and your identity through that sport. So when you lose it, it is hard." Ugbah, whose family arrived in Winnipeg from Nigeria in 2007, trained on a nearby track with one of his older brothers. "Some days, it's tough, honestly. I'm not going to lie," the 18-year-old said. "Not playing has been tough, you train for these games, you practise for these games, you put in a lot of work . . . just practising, practising, practising without any game." Ugbah has started journaling at night. It's helped with the stress. "It's actually nice, it gets all my thoughts out. I just turn off my phone and write," he said. Leonard's message to his players is to have faith. "So, it becomes basically faith in knowing that at some point these things are going to clear up, and at some point we will get back to whatever a new normal becomes, and that your talents are going to continue to reward you, but we don't know when, so you just have to act as if it could be tomorrow." Leonard took his team to Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., in December for two weeks of on-court practice in a move that drew the ire of some — despite the fact Leonard received the green light from Algoma Public Health. What was essentially a training camp at least gave players some video footage they could show to prospective college coaches. "We're talking to (NCAA) coaches who are saying, 'OK, I need a 6-6 wing who can score the ball and lock down a guy defensively,'" said Jason Thom, director of North Pole Hoops, Canada's longest-running NCAA-approved scouting service. "We'll say 'Yeah, Emmanuel is your guy. He's long, he's athletic, did great against (Alabama guard) Josh Primo, he's shown all these different things.' And they're like, 'OK, great. Send me some tape.' And I have to say 'Unfortunately, the tape we have is from 14 months ago. And they're like, 'Well, that's just not going to work.'" The pandemic has created a logjam of talented kids, pushing the NCAA further out of reach. The NCAA granted athletes an extra year of eligibility, players transferring schools don't have to sit out a season, plus kids in U.S. high school programs have at least been playing this year. The result is a sort of triple cohort that has made available spots scarce. All nine of Northstar's graduating players have opportunities to play next season, in the Canadian university and college systems. Ugbah will attend Carleton University in Ottawa in the fall. "(My plan) is just to continue playing basketball and see how far it takes me," he said. "I know I'll get to where I want to go. It's just going to be a different path. I just have to stay optimistic, believe everything happens for a reason. Trust that I'll be fine." --- Jennifer Gu is among Canada's top-10 junior golfers, and started dreaming early on about educational opportunities that sports might help provide. "I was putting in a lot of time, making a lot of sacrifices in my high-school years for the sport, and I knew that it's expensive to go to college internationally, but it's also a really great opportunity," she said. The Grade 12 student from West Vancouver, B.C., had been in communication with several NCAA schools, but the pandemic's arrival erased her chances of going head to head with American rivals. "Some of the issues that we've had is more around the border, because the U.S. system, schools don't really come up here to recruit. We go to them," said Robert Ratcliffe, head coach of Canada's junior squads. Gu is at least able to practise. She's part of the 14-member junior program playing out of Bear Mountain Resort in Victoria. "Golf courses are closed in Ontario right now, so a lot of the (Ontario-based juniors) are very pumped to be out here," she said after a recent practice. "But the team hasn't played a tournament in basically a full calendar year, which is unfortunate, because typically we go to Hawaii, we were going to go to Peru and Japan." Ratcliffe said the two-week quarantine rule for travellers returning home has made playing abroad a challenge. He said some of the young players who've gone to the U.S. to compete have opted to stay there. While players like Gu would have a finely-tuned schedule for the next few months, summer remains murky. Gu plans to take a gap year from school to play in some tournaments in the U.S. and elsewhere to get her ranking up. "It's one of those things, we know she's good enough," Ratcliffe said. "She just has to prove it. And we need the competitive opportunities to prove it." Gu, who won the PGA of BC Junior Championship in 2020, said there've been times during the pandemic that have felt "really defeating." "I've definitely stressed a lot about it, as most high school students do when they're thinking about what college you're going to, or what are you going to do with the rest of your life?" she said. "So, it's scary. "But you know, it's not the end of the world. There are people dying over this. Me not being able to put my name out there is a small issue." This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 14, 2021. Lori Ewing, The Canadian Press
