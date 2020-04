Browndog is very sick and he has seizures. As expected he had one this morning and normally his owner has to leash him and walk it off as his post seizure is very tough and he is disoriented for some time. Noodles decided she was going to help her owner out and take care of Browndog. She took his leash out of his hand and kept him safe. She walked him around until he felt better!

