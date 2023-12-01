Playful Pair of Elephants Splash Around in Water on Rainy Dallas Day

A pair of elephants, mother and son, enjoyed the rainy weather in Dallas, Texas, by splashing around in pools of water in their enclosure.

This footage filmed by Dallas Zoo shows mom Mlilo and her son, nine-month-old Okubili, playing in the rain in one of the large pools at the zoo’s Giants of the Savanna habitat.

According to local news reports citing authorities locals were warned of severe storms passing through the Dallas area on Thursday.

The National Weather Service said storms were set to clear overnight. Credit: Dallas Zoo via Storyful