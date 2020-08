A playful fox visited the backyard of a home in Colorado recently, video shared to Facebook on August 17 shows.

Evergreen resident Brandee Wharton captured the curious animal on camera as it brazenly explored the garden.

“Whoa. Whoa. Whoa! When the neighbor shows up and has already had her coffee,” Wharton quipped in a Facebook post. Credit: Brandee Wharton via Storyful