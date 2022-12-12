Playful Fox Makes 'Snow Donut' in Yard

A playful fox was filmed making a “snow donut” in a London yard on the evening of December 11, as snow piled up in the area.

Video recorded by Jonathan Cornejo Jara shows two foxes frolicking in the snow, with one fox lying on its side to create indents in the snow. The action closely resembles a child making a snow angel, and Jara can be heard saying that the fox looked like it was creating a “snow donut”.

Jara said that the foxes were likely to have been born earlier in the year and were regulars at his yard. “There was something really nice about seeing animals playing in the snow and knowing that it’s not just humans that do that,” commented Jara. Credit: Jonathan Cornejo Jara via Storyful