Players on the Trade Block | Fantasy Football Live

Yahoo Sports' Sal Vetri discusses several players who are prime candidates for the fantasy trade market.
The retired offensive guard built a life post-football in Bozeman, Montana with his wife and four sons
The football team had "bad blood" after a jab by Luke Bryan and the Hall of Fame quarterback at the 2023 CMA Awards.
“(Cabrera) wants to play, he's learned his lesson, he wants to get on with his life."
TORONTO — Hamilton Tiger-Cats defensive back Chris Edwards, no stranger to CFL discipline, has been suspended three games for setting off a melee in the dying seconds of Saturday's Eastern semifinal in Montreal. The league said Edwards was sanctioned "for striking opponents and for his part in inciting a non-football altercation." Five other Ticats and two Alouettes were fined for leaving the bench area and "engaging opposing players in a non-football altercation." The incident occurred with 43
The Maple Leafs defensive struggles on home ice continued on Wednesday night.
BELLEAIR, Fla. (AP) — Brooke Henderson was bothered by seeing so many low scores before she even teed off Thursday on the LPGA Tour. She just went out and putted for birdie on every hole, opening with an 8-under 62 for a one-shot lead in The Annika. Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., made a long birdie putt on her final hole, the par-3 ninth, for a 29 on the front nine to move past a group that included Jin Young Ko and Patty Tavatanakit. “Up until this year, ball-striking has definitely been a
Djokovic and Alcaraz will battle for the ATP Finals title and year-end World No 1 ranking next week in Turin
According to former Detroit Pistons star Isiah Thomas, he didn't even know about his beef with Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan.
It's no secret the Blue Jays lacked some thump with the bats last year and will be looking to upgrade this winter.
Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes proved on Wednesday they can co-exist, but that hasn't always been the case this season.
Check out our fantasy football running back rankings for Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season!
Big Ten punishment for Michigan in its sign-stealing scandal is pending, but the expected suspension of coach Jim Harbaugh would not be enough. The No. 3-ranked Wolverines should be disqualified from selection to the College Football Playoff
Nobody on our 30 greatest UFC fighters list can lay claim to retiring undefeated except for Khabib Nurmagomedov, which puts him at No. 5.
Belichick has the AFC's worst record. McDaniels was fired. And Garoppolo was benched. This all felt like the end of The Patriot Way, the greatest and most poorly replicated corporate doctrine in NFL history, now just paint over rust.
The Bengals have some injury concerns regarding their top two receivers.
Connor McDavid's start to the season has been downright miserable. Sure, the points have been there — if you're a mere mortal NHL player — with two goals and eight assists in nine games. McDavid's Edmonton Oilers, however, are one of the league's biggest stories a month into the campaign. And not for a reason they're proud of. Edmonton owns a disastrous 2-8-1 record, good for 31st overall, and looks a far cry from the Stanley Cup contender many believed the Oilers would be in 2023-24. The goalte
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don exposes some questionable stats as we head into Week 10.
NASCAR officials issued behavioral penalties Wednesday to Craftsman Truck Series driver Corey Heim for his actions in last weekend’s season-ending race at Phoenix Raceway. Heim was fined $12,500 and docked 25 points in the Truck Series driver standings. The penalty falls under the heading of NASCAR Rule Book Sections 4.4.B & D, which refers to […]
SEVILLE, Spain — Captain Heidi el Tabakh rolled the dice by going with youth over experience in Canada's opening singles match against Spain at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals. The gamble paid off Wednesday as unheralded rookie Marina Stakusic delivered an emphatic 6-3, 6-1 upset win over Rebeka Masarova for the biggest victory of her young career. "I just tried to have great energy from the beginning and just show that I belong here," Stakusic said in an on-court interview. "I'm very happy with
BBC Sport gives you the lowdown on how qualifying is shaping up as clubs start to book their spots in the Champions League last 16.