Players remember beloved coach who died in machinery accident
A beloved Saugus basketball coach was killed Friday night in a machinery accident in his back yard.
A beloved Saugus basketball coach was killed Friday night in a machinery accident in his back yard.
Host William Lou recaps the Toronto Raptors' 111-100 win over the Charlotte Hornets in preseason. Three stars: Matt Thomas, Malachi Flynn, OG Anunoby - Gerald Henderson award: Miles Bridges
Toronto Raptors rookie Malachi Flynn was as good as advertised, helping the team to a 111-100 preseason win over the Charlotte Hornets.
Watch highlights from Anthony Joshua's KO victory over Kubrat Pulev on DAZN.
Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was hoping to give everybody some playing time during the first preseason game, but he made sure to give shoutouts to those who shone against the Hornets.
Entering the first week of the fantasy football playoffs, make sure to check these rankings before setting your lineup.
The Columbus Crew got two goals from Lucas Zelarayán to upset the defending champion Seattle Sounders and win the 2020 MLS Cup.
Florida’s College Football Playoff hopes have gone up in smoke.
USA Hockey has announced the 25 players who'll suit up for the Americans at the world junior hockey championship in Edmonton.
Trump has attended four Army-Navy games since 2016.
We're tracking every notable free agent signing in the 2020-21 MLB offseason and giving you the details on the deal. Plus: What it means for your fantasy team.
SOUTHAMPTON, England — Sheffield United slumped to its 11th loss in 12 games as Southampton eased to a 3-0 win to climb into the top four of the Premier League on Sunday.Che Adams poked in the opening goal in the 34th minute at St. Mary’s Stadium, before further strikes in the second half through Stuart Armstrong and substitute Nathan Redmond sealed Southampton’s seventh win in its last 10 league games.While the south-coast club can perhaps target an unlikely shot at qualifying for the Champions League, Sheffield United looks destined for relegation after a huge fall from grace from last season when Chris Wilder’s team was in contention for the European places until the final weeks.United remains the only team in the top flight without a win and is last on just one point, five behind West Bromwich Albion in 19th place.Wilder’s team remains without a clean sheet, either, and it was defensive solidity that United prided itself on last season in its first year back in the Premier League.There was a hint of misfortune against Southampton, with Adams scoring only after Jan Bednarek helped the ball back toward goal with his shoulder after a free kick was only partially cleared.Armstrong then scored off a weak shot from the edge of the area that deflected into the net off the outstretched foot of a defender in the 62nd.From then on, however, United collapsed and Southampton poured forward at will.Danny Ings, making his first start after a long injury lay-off, wasted two great chances before Redmond exchanged a 1-2 with Oriol Romeu and curled a fine finish into the corner in the 83rd.Southampton moved above Chelsea and is assured of finishing the weekend in the Champions League positions.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press
SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — Ulsan Horangi reached the AFC Champions League final after a late penalty by Junior Negrao gave the South Korean team a 2-1 win over Vissel Kobe of Japan on Sunday.Champions in 2012, Ulsan will face Persepolis of Iran on Saturday in Qatar where all the games are taking place due to travel restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus.In a tightly contested semi final that featured both teams creating chances, it was Kobe, missing star midfielder Andres Iniesta through injury, that took the lead early in the second half when Hotaru Yamaguchi scored from a well-worked corner.Ulsan pushed forward and was rewarded seven minutes from the end when Norwegian striker Bjorn Johnsen deflected Yoon Bit-garam’s shot into the Kobe goal to take the game into extra time.With just one minute remaining before a penalty shootout, Junior was fouled in the area by goalkeeper Daiya Maekawa and the Brazilian, top scorer in the 2020 K-League, scored from the spot to give Ulsan victory over the big-spending J League club.“Today was a very tough game against a big team,” Junior said. “And we did it. We just enjoy the moment. Tomorrow we start thinking about the final. I really appreciate the supporters in Korea and around the world. One more step!"___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press
The two-time Super Bowl champion quieted many of the doubters, but there are still concerns about his health as the season progresses into the playoffs.
A total of 1,790 people entering Canada during the COVID-19 pandemic have received special ministerial permission to skip quarantine — because their trip was deemed in the national interest. The bulk of the exemptions — 84 per cent — were granted to professional sports league players and staff, and 15 per cent were given to business travellers. When Canada closed its borders to non-essential travel in late March, it required incoming travellers to quarantine for 14 days as a safety precaution. Many essential workers are exempt from the requirement. And, under federal rules, three ministers — Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne, Public Safety Minister Bill Blair and Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino — have the power to exempt visitors from quarantine, if their case is "in the national interest." The ministers' quarantine exemptions are made in consultation with the Public Health Agency of Canada and local health authorities. Those exempt must follow mandated health measures such as mask wearing and physical distancing. The government hasn't publicly defined what type of cases qualify as being "in the national interest." As a result, the quarantine exemptions have sparked concerns about the approval process. "Just to say something's in the national interest is not good enough," said Jack Harris, MP for St. John's East and the NDP's public safety critic. "It's a matter of judgment and the question is, is the judgment being exercised properly?" CBC News asked each of the three ministers' departments — Global Affairs, Immigration, and Public Safety — for details about their national interest quarantine exemptions, including why they were granted. Global Affairs exemptions Global Affairs said the department has granted 273 quarantine exemptions. The vast majority — 265 — were "business mobility exemptions" which were given to business travellers to do specific work or tasks in Canada "deemed to be in the national interest," said spokesperson Ciara Trudeau in an email. "They have to thoroughly justify the immediacy of their purpose of travel to Canada." The approval process was called into question after CBC News reported that Global Affairs granted a quarantine exemption to UPS executive Nando Cesarone for a business trip to Toronto in October. Cesarone, the president of U.S. operations for global shipping giant UPS, used the business trip to lobby Ontario employees to accept the company's new contract offer. The workers' union said it was mystified why Cesarone was allowed to enter Canada and skip quarantine. "We believe the government needs to explain itself on that one," said Christopher Monette, public affairs director for Teamsters Canada. Global Affairs declined to comment, citing the federal Privacy Act. WATCH | UPS executive given exemption to Canada's quarantine: In regards to the reasons behind its 265 "business mobility exemptions," Global Affairs initially provided only a general explanation, citing the Privacy Act. After CBC News pressed for more information, spokesperson Trudeau said the exemptions were granted to individuals in industries such as film, aerospace, manufacturing and energy "to support Canadian jobs and Canada's economic recovery." She said 250 of the exemptions were granted to licensed pilots and aerospace workers, some of whom needed to enter Canada for training. For others, she said, their presence was "contractually required to finalize the sale and delivery of a Canadian-built aircraft." Sports gave 'Canadians some 'normalcy'' Immigration Minister Mendicino's office said he has granted quarantine exemptions for 1,503 professional athletes and staff with the National Hockey League, Major League Soccer and Major League Baseball. The soccer and baseball players entered Canada for training only. The NHL, which hosted games in Canada, segregated players and staff from the general public in controlled zones — known as "bubbles." "Within strict health and safety constraints, these exemptions were granted to support economic growth and recovery, and to give Canadians some 'normalcy' during an incredibly difficult time," said Alexander Cohen, press secretary to Minister Mendicino. Public Safety Minister Bill Blair's office said he has granted quarantine exemptions to 14 people. Recipients included three employees in the shipbuilding industry and five American General Motors representatives engaged in contract talks to ratify a new agreement for Ontario workers. The workers' union, Unifor, told CBC News the in-person contract negotiations were necessary and that COVID-19 safety precautions were taken. Compassionate exemptions To be sure, the number of national interest exemptions is small compared with how many essential workers and others have entered Canada since March without being required to quarantine. That number totals more than five million, according to the Canada Border Services Agency. However, giving exemptions to business executives does rankle Chris McDonald, who feels he had to fight to see his brother before he died. On Oct. 8, the federal government loosened its travel restrictions to allow some travellers in quarantine to temporarily break it for compassionate reasons, such as visiting a dying relative. The day after the rule change, Chris McDonald — who lives in California — applied for a quarantine exemption to immediately visit his terminally ill brother Dean in Winnipeg. After repeated follow-up calls and emails to the government, and sharing his story with CBC News, McDonald got approval on Oct. 15 — just days before his brother passed away. "That was very, very stressful, very frustrating, and really a lot of heartache because I felt like I might not get to see my brother," he said. McDonald said he was disappointed to hear about the UPS executive who got to skip quarantine for a business trip. "Everything that he did could have been done over Zoom," suggested McDonald. "I had to be there with my brother to ... hold his hand, be by his side."
The Gators’ grueling hangover delivered a dawn of opportunity for a few programs around college football. Here’s a look at the playoff opportunities that reverberated through Florida’s flop.
It was an incredible display of guts from both men in a bout that at least has to be in the conversation for 2020’s Fight of the Year.
It was a Fight of the Year-type bout that demands a rematch.
Oats said he personally called the Duke coach to apologize.
Two-time reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo got a scare just four minutes into Saturday night’s 112-102 exhibition loss to the Dallas Mavericks when he got popped in the eye when he collided with Dorian Finney-Smith.Finney-Smith swooped in for a rebound and got inside position on Antetokounmpo. The two collided, with the Milwaukee star dropping to the court. With play continuing, he scooted past the end line and sat with his head in his hands before the Bucks called a timeout.The injury didn’t come close to slowing down Antetokounmpo. He returned and scored 25 points and pulled down 10 rebounds. Khris Middleton scored 18 points while Bobby Portis and D.J. Wilson had 14 apiece.“Once I got back to the locker room, the doctor checked my eye, I felt good. I wanted to go out there and play,” he said. “It was the first game of the season. I didn’t want to just play two minutes and sit the rest of the game out. I decided to go out there, continue, play with my teammates and just enjoy this first game.“It was good to be out there, good to go out there, have fun with my teammates and compete and just play basketball again.”Coach Mike Budenholzer said the medical staff was “trying to decide whether he needed to get some stitches in his eye. … Pretty shallow cut. They glued it together. He’s fine. Just a little bit of a knock, little bit of blood. I don’t think anything more than that.”Luka Doncic and Maxi Kleber scored 13 points apiece for Dallas and Jalen Brunson had 10 points.RAPTORS 111, HORNETS 100At Charlotte, North Carolina, Matt Thomas scored 16 points and Terence Davis had 13 for the Raptors. Rookie Malachi Flynn had an impressive debut, scoring nine points on three 3-pointers, including consecutive shots from behind the arc in the third quarter. Flynn, the Mountain West Conference Player of the Year in his lone season at San Digo State, also had four assists.The loss spoiled the Hornets debuts of veteran Gordon Hayward and rookie LaMelo Ball. Hayward, who was acquired from Boston, scored 11 points. Ball, the third pick overall in the draft, didn’t score but had 10 rebounds and four assists in 16 minutes.JAZZ 119, SUNS 105In Salt Lake City, Jordan Clarkson scored 19 points and Nigel Williams-Goss had 15 to lead the Jazz over the Suns, who were without newcomer Chris Paul and Dario Saric.Paul missed the game with a sore right ankle and Saric had right quad soreness.Langston Galloway scored 17 and Devin Booker had 16 for the Suns. Deandre Ayton had 11 points and 14 rebounds.WARRIORS 107, NUGGETS 105At San Francisco, Stephen Curry took his pre-game tunnel shot to a new level — literally — before helping the Warriors to victory in their exhibition opener.Curry normally takes a long shot from the tunnel, but on Saturday night made a shot from up in the stands during warmups.He then scored 10 points for real in the Warriors’ first game since March 10, before the 2019-20 season was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Warriors finished last in the NBA and missed the playoffs following five straight trips to the NBA Finals. They even missed going to the bubble in Florida, the format for restarting the season following the COVID-19 shutdown.Kent Bazemore scored 13 points and Damion Lee 12 for the Warriors, who have eight new players.The Warriors made 11 of 40 3-pointers. Nine of their first 10 shots were from behind the arc. Mychal Mulder made three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and finished with 10 points.Nikola Jokic had 26 points and 10 rebounds for Denver.THUNDER 121, SPURS 108At San Antonio, Theo Maledon scored 20 points and Mike Muscala had 18 for the Thunder, who held off the Spurs. Hamidou Diallo, Frank Jackson and Aleksej Pokusevski scored 14 apiece. Diallo also had 10 rebounds. Isaiah Roby had 11 rebounds to go with seven points.Patty Mills scored 24 for the Spurs while Rudy Gay had 15.CAVALIERS 107, PACERS 104At Cleveland, Cedi Osman scored 23 points and rookie Isaac Okoro had 18 in his debut for the Cavaliers, who scored 42 points in the fourth quarter. Okoro was the fifth pick overall out of Auburn.Domantas Sabonis and Malcolm Brogdon scored 16 points apiece for the Pacers while Myles Turner added 14.GRIZZLIES 107, TIMBERWOLVES 105At Minneapolis, Ja Morant had 20 points and 11 assists as Memphis held off Minnesota. Jonas Valanciunas added 13 points and Kyle Anderson and Desmond Bane had 12 each.Jaylen Nowell led the Timberwolves with 22, D’Angelo Russell had 14 and Karl-Anthony Towns 13.The Associated Press
The Nets star refused to speak with reporters. At least one of his peers is enjoying the show.