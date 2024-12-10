Players to pick up on waiver wire for Week 15 'NFL Fantasy Live'

Yahoo Sports

It's Thursday and 'Fantasy Film Room' is back with Nate Tice and Matt Harmon. To start the show, Harmon introduces our brand new 'Fantasy Bros Trust Meter' that will determine how much we can trust certain fantasy players down the stretch of the season. The two look at 10 key fantasy contributors that have not proven their worth for a whole season and if we can trust them for the rest of the fantasy season.