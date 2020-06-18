Players take a knee as Premier League restarts

All the players' names on the back of their shirts were replaced with the words 'Black Lives Matter' as the Premier League formally joined the international protest campaign sparked by the death of George Floyd in the United States.

The players, and referee Michael Oliver, also took a knee as the opening whistle was blown, following a moment's silence before kick off in memory of those who died in the pandemic.

It was an unusual step from the governing body which usually insists players refrain from overtly political statements but which has supported previous efforts to rid the game of racism.

The match at a rainy Villa Park was also the first in Premier League history to be played without fans, and with strict health protocols in place.

Only 300 personnel were allowed into a stadium divided into three different security zones.