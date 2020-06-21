Players take a knee before Merseyside Derby kickoff

VIDEO SHOWS: EVERTON AND LIVERPOOL PLAYERS OBSERVING A MOMENT'S SILENCE AND TAKING A KNEE BEFORE THE START OF THE MERSEYSIDE DERBY

SHOWS:

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND, UK (JUNE 21, 2020) (PREMIER LEAGUE / PREMIER LEAGUE PRODUCTIONS - SEE RESTRICTIONS BEFORE USE)

Scroll to continue with content Ad

1. VARIOUS OF LIVERPOOL PLAYERS WALKING OUT ONTO PITCH

2. EVERTON AND LIVERPOOL TEAMS LINED UP

3. LIVERPOOL MANAGER JUERGEN KLOPP BUMPING ELBOWS AND CHATTING WITH EVERTON MANAGER CARLO ANCELOTTI

4. EVERTON AND LIVERPOOL PLAYERS AND MATCH OFFICIALS AROUND THE CENTER CIRCLE TO OBSERVE A MOMENT'S SILENCE

5. RAINBOW

6. BACK OF TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD

7. BACK OF JOEL MATIP

8. PLAYERS AND MATCH OFFICIALS STANDING AROUND CENTER CIRCLE

9. SEAMUS COLEMAN

10. END OF MOMENT'S SILENCE

11. PLAYERS TAKING A KNEE BEFORE KICKOFF

12. TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD'S BOOT WITH THE WORDS 'BLACK LIVES MATTER' PRINTED ON THEM AS HE KNEELS AND GETS UP

STORY: Everton and Liverpool continued the strong statement of support for worldwide protests against racism on Sunday (June 21) ahead of the Merseyside Derby as they resumed their Premier League campaigns behind closed doors following a more than three-month delay due to the COVID-19 health crisis.

All the players' names on the back of their shirts were replaced with the words 'Black Lives Matter' as the Premier League joined the international protest campaign sparked by the death of George Floyd in the United States.

The players, and referee Mike Dean, also took a knee as the opening whistle was blown, following a moment's silence before kickoff in memory of those who died in the pandemic.

(Production: Stefan Haskins)