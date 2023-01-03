Players, Fans send prayers and support to Bills' Hamlin after he collapses during game

The Canadian Press

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Skylar Thompson didn’t have much time to react after another Miami Dolphins quarterback exited with an injury. “I got like two throws," the rookie said. "It was quick, but it’s part of the job.” Thompson, the backup to the backup QB, found himself out there as the Dolphins dropped their fifth straight game, 23-21 to New England on Sunday. The injuries keep piling and so too are the losses for Miami, which faces a win-or-go-home playoff scenario heading into next week’s r