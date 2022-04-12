Players who could shift Raptors-76ers playoff series

Amit Mann and Yaron Weitzman of Fox Sports discuss X-factors for both the Raptors and 76ers. Listen to the full preview episode on the Raptors Over Everything podcast feed.

AMIT MANN: Let's talk X-factors for both teams, starting with the 76ers. Yeah, who is the X-factor for the 76ers that could help tilt this series in their favor?

YARON WEITZMAN: Dr. Fauci.

[LAUGHING]

Um, so the X-factor is, I'm going to say Maxey. I'm going to say Maxey because Maxey could average 28 a game for the series, right, and he could be the guy. We'll see if Harden allows that to happen and if he has it in him, right? But to me, we could see like, oh yeah, he's like the second-best player on the floor, right? I mean, yeah, the X-factor, the obvious answer would be, it's not an X-factor, but like Embiid-- and I'm going to jump ahead here. Embiid's the best player in the series, right?

AMIT MANN: Yes.

YARON WEITZMAN: Basically it seems like the question comes down to best player versus more whole team with fewer holes and better schemes and better coaching, basically. And like, which way are you going? It's a fascinating NBA question, right? So if you want to say the X-factor is can Embiid be dominant? Maxey's in that category for me as well.

AMIT MANN: I'll say Danny Green because one, I love Danny Green. He was my guy.

YARON WEITZMAN: There you go.

AMIT MANN: He talked with me a little while ago. We had a podcast with him-- Yahoo did-- "Inside the Green Room." It was based in Toronto. He was doing it with us and so we saw him every week. He's such he's a good dude. But also in the last game against the Raptors, he shot six of seven from three. And like that game was kind of getting away from the 76ers--

YARON WEITZMAN: That will help.

AMIT MANN: --late in the game, but he made a couple of big threes. I'm just like OK, well there is the Danny that we all know. He does have flashes where you're just like, where is that Danny? Hello? Where are you sir? Come on in? But I think he's got that ability because, like we talked about, I mean, there's going to be a lot of triples and doubles happening, and if he's able to be that catch-and-shoot guy, that guy who's just can't miss, like he was in his Spurs' days. He certainly has the ability-- six of seven from three, like I just said. He could be a person.

And also Shake Milton came to mind just for a second, only because how are they going to stay afloat during those non-Embiid minutes? And him coming on, being a person who can hit a couple of threes in the event that James Harden is not the person that we think he should be or he thinks he is or whatever. Just a couple of minutes of being able to actually produce and score the ball would be really beneficial because those non-Embiid minutes, they're not going to be fun. They're going to be really, really tough

YARON WEITZMAN: Yeah, 100%.

AMIT MANN: Yeah. On the Raptors' side of things, where are you? Where are you leaning X-factors?

YARON WEITZMAN: Ooh, X-factors? Um, again, I'll make mention again. VanVleet's health is one for me. I kind of feel like Pascal is like a given at this point. Maybe I'm wrong on that one. But yeah, I'm going to go with that. I think I'm gonna go with VanVleet. I'm going to go with the health and his performance, right? If he can sort of be the second gun. I'm, first of all, lock down on perimeter defense, right.

AMIT MANN: Sure

YARON WEITZMAN: And a second gun with the ball and sort of set the Sixers' defense into rotation by himself off the initial pick-and-roll, right? That will, to me, be interesting.

AMIT MANN: I wasn't really sure where to go with this one because there's different players who could have a big impact on the Raptors. Like Pascal Siakam, I'll get to him, like, towards the end of this. But I feel like a Precious Achiuwa because of how well he's done against Joel Embiid.

YARON WEITZMAN: That's a good answer.

AMIT MANN: Again, this is in the vein of he is incredible, Joel Embiid is unstoppable, but being able to limit him, and he's able to hit some catch-and-shoot threes now. And he had that like Heat check pull-up that he hit in that last game. I was just like, man, what is this guy? What? He wasn't able to hit-- like, that was an airball for sure earlier on this season. And somehow, some way, he's really developed throughout the year. And him being able to be a catch-and-shoot threat consistently throughout the series would be beneficial.

And I mentioned Gary Trent Jr. earlier on. Him just being, yeah, being a non-stop catch-and-shoot guy. It's all coming down to threes, it feels like. A lot of this is just coming down to threes. because I think that it's going to come down--

YARON WEITZMAN: Welcome to the NBA in 2022, right?

AMIT MANN: I know, right? Isolation, mismatches, kick-outs, threes. So whoever shoots better from three, or at least, because I think the 76ers are a better three-point shooting team, but if the gap isn't as big as it probably should be, or if the Raptors are able to get some consistency from OG, who is another person who could be an X-factor as well because just, he's OG, right? He can score a lot of different ways. If he's able to be a bit of an isolation threat, that could be beneficial. But Gary was the person, just because of his movement, shooting ability, and catch-and-shoot. Yeah, those guys for me.

YARON WEITZMAN: I like it. I like it.