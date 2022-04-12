Players who could shift Raptors-76ers playoff series

Amit Mann and Yaron Weitzman of Fox Sports discuss X-factors for both the Raptors and 76ers. Listen to the full preview episode on the Raptors Over Everything podcast feed.

Video Transcript

AMIT MANN: Let's talk X-factors for both teams, starting with the 76ers. Yeah, who is the X-factor for the 76ers that could help tilt this series in their favor?

YARON WEITZMAN: Dr. Fauci.

[LAUGHING]

Um, so the X-factor is, I'm going to say Maxey. I'm going to say Maxey because Maxey could average 28 a game for the series, right, and he could be the guy. We'll see if Harden allows that to happen and if he has it in him, right? But to me, we could see like, oh yeah, he's like the second-best player on the floor, right? I mean, yeah, the X-factor, the obvious answer would be, it's not an X-factor, but like Embiid-- and I'm going to jump ahead here. Embiid's the best player in the series, right?

AMIT MANN: Yes.

YARON WEITZMAN: Basically it seems like the question comes down to best player versus more whole team with fewer holes and better schemes and better coaching, basically. And like, which way are you going? It's a fascinating NBA question, right? So if you want to say the X-factor is can Embiid be dominant? Maxey's in that category for me as well.

AMIT MANN: I'll say Danny Green because one, I love Danny Green. He was my guy.

YARON WEITZMAN: There you go.

AMIT MANN: He talked with me a little while ago. We had a podcast with him-- Yahoo did-- "Inside the Green Room." It was based in Toronto. He was doing it with us and so we saw him every week. He's such he's a good dude. But also in the last game against the Raptors, he shot six of seven from three. And like that game was kind of getting away from the 76ers--

YARON WEITZMAN: That will help.

AMIT MANN: --late in the game, but he made a couple of big threes. I'm just like OK, well there is the Danny that we all know. He does have flashes where you're just like, where is that Danny? Hello? Where are you sir? Come on in? But I think he's got that ability because, like we talked about, I mean, there's going to be a lot of triples and doubles happening, and if he's able to be that catch-and-shoot guy, that guy who's just can't miss, like he was in his Spurs' days. He certainly has the ability-- six of seven from three, like I just said. He could be a person.

And also Shake Milton came to mind just for a second, only because how are they going to stay afloat during those non-Embiid minutes? And him coming on, being a person who can hit a couple of threes in the event that James Harden is not the person that we think he should be or he thinks he is or whatever. Just a couple of minutes of being able to actually produce and score the ball would be really beneficial because those non-Embiid minutes, they're not going to be fun. They're going to be really, really tough

YARON WEITZMAN: Yeah, 100%.

AMIT MANN: Yeah. On the Raptors' side of things, where are you? Where are you leaning X-factors?

YARON WEITZMAN: Ooh, X-factors? Um, again, I'll make mention again. VanVleet's health is one for me. I kind of feel like Pascal is like a given at this point. Maybe I'm wrong on that one. But yeah, I'm going to go with that. I think I'm gonna go with VanVleet. I'm going to go with the health and his performance, right? If he can sort of be the second gun. I'm, first of all, lock down on perimeter defense, right.

AMIT MANN: Sure

YARON WEITZMAN: And a second gun with the ball and sort of set the Sixers' defense into rotation by himself off the initial pick-and-roll, right? That will, to me, be interesting.

AMIT MANN: I wasn't really sure where to go with this one because there's different players who could have a big impact on the Raptors. Like Pascal Siakam, I'll get to him, like, towards the end of this. But I feel like a Precious Achiuwa because of how well he's done against Joel Embiid.

YARON WEITZMAN: That's a good answer.

AMIT MANN: Again, this is in the vein of he is incredible, Joel Embiid is unstoppable, but being able to limit him, and he's able to hit some catch-and-shoot threes now. And he had that like Heat check pull-up that he hit in that last game. I was just like, man, what is this guy? What? He wasn't able to hit-- like, that was an airball for sure earlier on this season. And somehow, some way, he's really developed throughout the year. And him being able to be a catch-and-shoot threat consistently throughout the series would be beneficial.

And I mentioned Gary Trent Jr. earlier on. Him just being, yeah, being a non-stop catch-and-shoot guy. It's all coming down to threes, it feels like. A lot of this is just coming down to threes. because I think that it's going to come down--

YARON WEITZMAN: Welcome to the NBA in 2022, right?

AMIT MANN: I know, right? Isolation, mismatches, kick-outs, threes. So whoever shoots better from three, or at least, because I think the 76ers are a better three-point shooting team, but if the gap isn't as big as it probably should be, or if the Raptors are able to get some consistency from OG, who is another person who could be an X-factor as well because just, he's OG, right? He can score a lot of different ways. If he's able to be a bit of an isolation threat, that could be beneficial. But Gary was the person, just because of his movement, shooting ability, and catch-and-shoot. Yeah, those guys for me.

YARON WEITZMAN: I like it. I like it.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • The Rush: LeBron says he’ll let front office do its thing, but do we believe him?

    WNBA Draft Night is full of celebration, fashion and a family affair while the L.A. Lakers' dysfunction is on full tilt with Vogel, LeBron and Westbrook.

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: Gary Trent Jr. could be Toronto's biggest X-factor

    Gary Trent Jr. could have more room to operate with Philadelphia's defensive ace set to miss up to three games in the series.

  • Adrian Griffin shares strategies for defending 76ers

    Toronto Raptors assistant coach Adrian Griffin shared what his mindset was filling in for Nick Nurse in the regular-season finale, what his job will be like before the playoffs start, and some early game-planning ideas for the Philadelphia 76ers. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Shaq walks back prediction that 76ers will sweep Raptors

    Shaquille O'Neal is going to feel the wrath of Toronto Raptors fans.

  • Maple Leafs enjoying same sort of success behind Auston Matthews' legendary run

    The Maple Leafs are almost assuredly going to finish second in the division, but there is plenty to play for over the final three weeks of the season.

  • MEDIA ADVISORY - GOVERNMENT OF CANADA TO MAKE MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT ON HOUSING IN TORONTO

    The Government of Canada will be making a major announcement related to housing.

  • Philippine expert says some drug war death certificates falsified

    The Philippine justice secretary pledged on Tuesday to launch an investigation after a forensic pathologist said some death certificates issued for victims of the country's crackdown on drugs had been falsified to show they died of natural causes. The Southeast Asian country has come under international pressure to hold a thorough probe of the more than 6,000 people killed by police since President Rodrigo Duterte launched a "war on drugs" after coming to power in 2016. Forensic expert Raquel Fortun, who has been examining exhumed remains of drug war victims since last July, presented her findings after investigating 46 individuals who were killed in the first year of Duterte's crackdown.

  • 19 Best Linen Sheets of 2022: Brooklinen, Linoto, Parachute and More

    This flax fabric makes for the sweetest dreams Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Golfer Gary Player sparks controversy by wearing Saudi-branded sweatshirt at Masters

    The 86th Masters is just a day old and controversies are already brewing.

  • Maple Leafs tell their side of why young Canadiens fan left game

    MLSE is trying to clear the air regarding Hockey Twitter's favourite controversy.

  • Young Canadiens fan forced to leave Leafs game after Suzuki gifts him a stick

    Nick Suzuki's generous act sort of backfired on him.

  • IceDogs scandal the tip of the iceberg in problems with hockey culture

    Whether it is racism, homophobia, or misogyny, toxic hockey culture has been on full display this season.

  • Game on! Cat Lake First Nation receives 2 dozen bags of hockey gear

    Hockey players in Cat Lake First Nations in northwestern Ontario have some sweet new hockey gear with the help of donations from players in the south. Mikinaakoos Children's Fund and WestJet teamed up to donate around 25 bags of equipment to the community, with the help of North Star Air. Clifford Comber is the manager of Materials Eastern Canada at WestJet, and is originally from Thunder Bay, Ont. Comber said it all started when his own children outgrew their hockey equipment and he was trying

  • Avalanche win sixth game straight with 2-1 shootout win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — It was one of those games that was a shame to see decided by a shootout, as both the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers seemed to already be playing playoff-level hockey. Nathan MacKinnon scored the shootout winner and had his team’s lone goal in regulation as the Avalanche won their sixth straight, getting past the Oilers 2-1 on Saturday. Darcy Kuemper made 49 saves for the Avalanche (52-14-6) who are 11-1-1 in their last 13 games and tied a franchise record with their 52nd win o

  • President of Belarus bloodied after taking stick to face in hockey game

    The incident involving Alexander Lukashenko was deemed to be accidental and the opposing player will not face any off-ice consequences.

  • Canadian swim team adjusting to life without longtime head coach Ben Titley

    Ryan Mallette is undoubtedly the busiest person at the pool in Victoria this week as the national trials continue. He's trying to get up to speed with all the tasks that come with now being the interim head coach of Canada's swimming team. In what can only be described as an abrupt and unexpected end to Ben Titley's tenure as head coach for a decade after his contract wasn't renewed at the beginning of March, Mallette is getting acquainted with the top role. "I feel like I've adjusted well. It w

  • Nico Hischier helps New Jersey Devils beat Dallas Stars 3-1

    DALLAS (AP) — Nico Hischier and Pavel Zacha scored 10 seconds apart in the third period, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Dallas Stars 3-1 on Saturday. Ty Smith also scored in the third for New Jersey, which had dropped five in a row. Fabian Zetterlund had two assists, and Nico Daws made 27 saves. Dallas defenseman Ryan Suter scored his 100th career goal 13:31 into the second. Jake Oettinger made 20 stops, but the Stars (40-27-4) missed out on a chance to strengthen their playoff positioning i

  • Penguins' Malkin suspended 4 games for cross-check to face

    Pittsburgh Penguins star Evgeni Malkin has been suspended four games for cross-checking Nashville’s Mark Borowiecki in the face. The NHL’s department of player safety announced the suspension Monday after holding a hearing with Malkin about the play. In a video explaining the suspension, the league called Malkin's cross-check “retaliatory and aggressive.” Malkin was initially given only a four-minute double-minor penalty after striking Borowiecki in the mouth with his stick at the end of the sec

  • Why the Raptors have the potential to be more than a feel-good story

    The increased physicality of the playoffs should work in the Raptors' favour.

  • Canada's Dion wins short track world gold, Hamelin career ends with relay bronze

    MONTREAL — Canadian short-track speedskater Pascal Dion won his first world championship gold medal and his decorated teammate Charles Hamelin capped his career with a relay bronze. Montreal's Dion won the men's 3,000 metres on home ice at Maurice Richard Arena and then helped Hamelin and Canada take bronze in the 5,000-metre relay. The relay was Hamelin's swan song and his 38th world championship medal, of which 15 were gold. "It is one of the best things that happened to me," Hamelin said in a