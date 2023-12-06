Play of the Week playoffs - Week 12
It's the final round of the Play of the Year playoffs! This is the Week 12 winner. Vote for your favorite here: https://www.wgal.com/article/play-of-week-playoffs-round-3/46025567
It's the final round of the Play of the Year playoffs! This is the Week 12 winner. Vote for your favorite here: https://www.wgal.com/article/play-of-week-playoffs-round-3/46025567
Edmonton Oilers' captain Connor McDavid received a prestigious honour over the weekend.
Jon Rahm’s Ryder Cup future has been thrown into doubt with speculation intensifying that he will imminently sign a record £450 million deal with LIV and join alongside another former world No 1 and one of Europe’s promising young players.
Promoter Eric Garcia's phone started ringing just seconds after Robelis Despaigne's wicked knockout. It was UFC matchmaker Mick Maynard.
After 60 minutes of pure concentration on the ice, Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy can't help but laugh at reporter's wind breaking.
What a burn!
Any day now, it could be "Shotime" — as baseball dynamo Shohei Ohtani is known — in Toronto.The world of major league baseball has lurched to an anxious standstill this week as Ohtani, the 29-year-old Japanese designated hitter and pitcher and currently the sport's most-desired free agent, will choose where he lands next.The dramatic Ohtani sweepstakes — which are shrouded in secrecy, much like the player himself — have reportedly included pitches by his incumbent team, the Los Angeles Angels, a
The NFL star enjoyed a star-studded party in N.Y.C. after his Jets fell to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday
Lip readers are convinced that Taylor Swift yelled "come on Trav" during the Chiefs game on Sunday and there's a video.
An NFL official who was involved in a collision with New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara suffered a fractured fibula and a dislocated knee and will have surgery, the team announced on Monday.
On his "Let's Go" podcast, the future Fox broadcaster shared his perspective with Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor on how the game has changed
VANCOUVER — Captain Christine Sinclair helped Canada to a win in her international swansong Tuesday, wiping away pre-game tears to help set up the goal in a 1-0 victory over Australia. The 40-year-old from Burnaby, B.C., gave way to 35-year-old Sophie Schmidt of Abbotsford, B.C., in the 58th minute, marking the end of an glittering international career that produced a world-record 190 goals and a legion of fans. Teammates embraced her on the field as the enthusiastic crowd of 48,112 stood and ch
Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence had his right leg rolled up on as he was being sacked during the fourth quarter against the Bengals.
Using TCU’s appearance in the 2022 national title game to justify excluding Florida State from the playoffs is dumb.
Jon Jones finds Tom Aspinall's request for him to be stripped of the UFC heavyweight title belt rather amusing.
Formula One has announced the six races which will stage sprints next season, although the format for those weekends is still being thrashed out with reverse grids still on the table.
Gilbert Burns explains why he thinks Leon Edwards will be too much for Colby Covington at UFC 296.
LSU QB Jayden Daniels, Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Oregon QB Bo Nix and Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. were named Heisman finalists for 2023.
TORONTO — Maple Leafs defenceman John Klingberg's season is over. Toronto general manager Brad Treliving told reporters after Wednesday's practice the 31-year-old is set to undergo hip surgery in the coming weeks that will keep him sidelined up to six months. Klingberg signed a US$4.15-million contract with the Leafs in free agency with an eye toward the smooth-skating Swede adding to the team's attack. But he struggled early and never looked comfortable in Toronto, registering five assists in 1
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani met with the Los Angeles Dodgers a few days ago at Dodger Stadium, manager Dave Roberts revealed Tuesday at the winter meetings. The two-way star is expected to command a record contract of $500 million-plus on the free agent market coming off his second AL MVP award in three seasons. “He has a very good poker face,” Roberts said. The meeting lasted two-to-three hours. “We want to respect Shohei’s wishes as far as being private,” Roberts said, "but obviously
Charlie McAvoy is happy to have it in his tool belt. The art of landing a reverse hit — when a player, usually a defenceman, with the puck initiates contact before an opponent looking to do the same — is fairly straightforward. The satisfaction in the immediate aftermath is also part of the package. "Look like you're going for the puck," McAvoy, a star blueliner with the Boston Bruins, explained of his process. "And then just stop and drill him." Philadelphia Flyers head coach John Tortorella sa