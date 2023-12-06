Play of the Week playoffs - Week 11
It's the final round of the Play of the Year playoffs! This is the Week 11 winner. Vote for your favorite here: https://www.wgal.com/article/play-of-week-playoffs-round-3/46025567
It's the final round of the Play of the Year playoffs! This is the Week 11 winner. Vote for your favorite here: https://www.wgal.com/article/play-of-week-playoffs-round-3/46025567
Edmonton Oilers' captain Connor McDavid received a prestigious honour over the weekend.
Jon Rahm’s Ryder Cup future has been thrown into doubt with speculation intensifying that he will imminently sign a record £450 million deal with LIV and join alongside another former world No 1 and one of Europe’s promising young players.
Promoter Eric Garcia's phone started ringing just seconds after Robelis Despaigne's wicked knockout. It was UFC matchmaker Mick Maynard.
What a burn!
Any day now, it could be "Shotime" — as baseball dynamo Shohei Ohtani is known — in Toronto.The world of major league baseball has lurched to an anxious standstill this week as Ohtani, the 29-year-old Japanese designated hitter and pitcher and currently the sport's most-desired free agent, will choose where he lands next.The dramatic Ohtani sweepstakes — which are shrouded in secrecy, much like the player himself — have reportedly included pitches by his incumbent team, the Los Angeles Angels, a
Free agent outfielder Joc Pederson sent baseball fans into a frenzy with an Instagram post that seemed to announce his next team.
The NFL star enjoyed a star-studded party in N.Y.C. after his Jets fell to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday
Lip readers are convinced that Taylor Swift yelled "come on Trav" during the Chiefs game on Sunday and there's a video.
An NFL official who was involved in a collision with New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara suffered a fractured fibula and a dislocated knee and will have surgery, the team announced on Monday.
On his "Let's Go" podcast, the future Fox broadcaster shared his perspective with Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor on how the game has changed
Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence had his right leg rolled up on as he was being sacked during the fourth quarter against the Bengals.
Using TCU’s appearance in the 2022 national title game to justify excluding Florida State from the playoffs is dumb.
Jon Jones finds Tom Aspinall's request for him to be stripped of the UFC heavyweight title belt rather amusing.
San Francisco devised an unconventional game plan to contain Jalen Hurts and the Eagles' ground game, and it worked to perfection.
Formula One has announced the six races which will stage sprints next season, although the format for those weekends is still being thrashed out with reverse grids still on the table.
How long does Kyle Lowry want to play? Does he want to retire as a member of the Raptors? Lowry discussed those questions and more when speaking to the media in Toronto on Wednesday.
Gilbert Burns explains why he thinks Leon Edwards will be too much for Colby Covington at UFC 296.
LSU QB Jayden Daniels, Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Oregon QB Bo Nix and Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. were named Heisman finalists for 2023.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani met with the Los Angeles Dodgers a few days ago at Dodger Stadium, manager Dave Roberts revealed Tuesday at the winter meetings. The two-way star is expected to command a record contract of $500 million-plus on the free agent market coming off his second AL MVP award in three seasons. “He has a very good poker face,” Roberts said. The meeting lasted two-to-three hours. “We want to respect Shohei’s wishes as far as being private,” Roberts said, "but obviously
Charlie McAvoy is happy to have it in his tool belt. The art of landing a reverse hit — when a player, usually a defenceman, with the puck initiates contact before an opponent looking to do the same — is fairly straightforward. The satisfaction in the immediate aftermath is also part of the package. "Look like you're going for the puck," McAvoy, a star blueliner with the Boston Bruins, explained of his process. "And then just stop and drill him." Philadelphia Flyers head coach John Tortorella sa