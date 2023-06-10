New play tells incredible tale of Al Schottelkotte and two Rembrandt paintings stolen from a museum

"The Rembrandt Job" tells the story of some bumbling thieves, an eccentric West Side real estate broker, the Taft Museum of Art board chair, a legendary WCPO news man, and two stolen paintings. And as strange as it sounds, it's historically accurate. "It's just inherently comical," said playwright Kevin Crowley, "Everyone involved was so hapless and it has this sort of Keystone Cops — if you're of a certain age you know the Keystone Cops — sort of element to it."