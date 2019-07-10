Play It Forward Premieres Monday July 15 on Yahoo! Sports
Audiences get an exclusive all-access pass into the lives and interests of the NFL’s biggest stars as they show you their houses, cars, jewelry, and overall fabulous lifestyles. Each episode features a deeper story and an emotional twist as the players use their good fortune to graciously surprise their teammates, families, and charities with lavish gifts. Play It Forward premieres Monday, July 15 on Yahoo! Sports.
Scroll to continue with content