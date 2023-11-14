Plattsmouth Public Schools votes to remove 1 of 52 books

CBC

Meghan Croft found herself scrambling just a month before school started this year when the daycare her six-year-old daughter attended before and after school told her they no longer had room.Croft, a single mother and an early childhood educator (ECE) herself, had no luck finding a new daycare on such short notice.The centre where she works only takes children up to the age of four, so she made the difficult decision to move her daughter to a school closer to her workplace so she can drop her a