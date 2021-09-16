Plastic-free mum outraged by UK's recycling system

A campaigning mum whose family now live plastic free - saving £100 a month in the process - is outraged by the amount of recycled plastic being shipped to other countries by the UK. When Dagmara Corrigan, 41, and her English teacher husband, John, 39, who is Scottish, moved their family from Largs, Scotland, after 11 years there in June 2017, looking for a better work-life balance in her native Poland, she was horrified by an article she read about the treatment of recycled plastic. A sustainable travel agent, now settled in Zielona Gora with John and their children, Jack, nine and Oliver, five, the report was about the UK sending tonnes of plastic from recycling collections to Poland, rather than dealing with it at home.