Plastic facility fire impacts woman's health
Plastic facility fire impacts woman's health
Plastic facility fire impacts woman's health
FacebookA prominent New York City cancer doctor shot her young child before turning the gun on herself, police said Saturday.Few details were immediately provided by investigators probing the deaths of Dr. Krystal Cascetta, 40, and her infant. The New York State Police said in a press release that the scene at the family’s home in Westchester County was “consistent with a murder/suicide.”A preliminary investigation had revealed that Cascetta, whom state police characterized as a “renowned” oncol
Lucy Austen would eat up to nine cans of tinned fruit per day.
Scientists are looking to achieve a world first by working on vaccines early.
Gigi Hadid clarified after she seemingly hinted Bella Hadid is making a modeling comeback, noting her sister is taking a break to treat Lyme disease.
Researchers hope the discovery will accelerate development of treatments for the condition.
NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City doctor was charged Monday in connection with the alleged sexual abuse of at least six women, including several patients who were drugged, filmed and assaulted during appointments at a prestigious local hospital, prosecutors said. Zhi Alan Cheng was arraigned Monday on charges of sexually abusing three of his patients at New York-Presbyterian Queens hospital and raping three other women inside his apartment in Queens, New York. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Word spread through an Oregon hospital last month that a visitor was causing trouble in the maternity ward, and nurses were warned the man might try to abduct his partner's newborn. Hours later, the visitor opened fire, killing a security guard and sending patients, nurses and doctors scrambling for cover. The shooting at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center in Portland was part of a wave of gun violence sweeping through U.S. hospitals and medical centers, which have struggled to adapt to the gr
“Honestly, physically, I am doing OK. (Emotionally is a different story; it's been a roller coaster)” the NBC morning show contributor said
REGINA — Inside a new health centre in Saskatchewan's capital will be a space solely for people urgently requiring psychological help. And, from the outside, it can be accessed through a dedicated door. It's what mental health advocate Rebecca Rackow has long been hoping for. "I'm ecstatic they are actually implementing that," said Rackow, the research and advocacy director at the Canadian Mental Health Association's Saskatchewan branch, located in Regina. "We explored what that might look like,
The Air Force has detected unsafe levels of a likely carcinogen at underground launch control centers at a Montana nuclear missile base where a striking number of men and women have reported cancer diagnoses. The discovery “is the first from an extensive sampling of active U.S. intercontinental ballistic missile bases to address specific cancer concerns raised by missile community members,” Air Force Global Strike Command said in a release Monday. In those samples, two launch facilities at Malmstrom Air Force Base in Montana showed PCB levels higher than the thresholds recommended by the Environmental Protection Agency.
Managing your own abortion is not a crime in Ohio, but a politically motivated prosecutor might believe Julia should be punished for what she did.
As I spoon 75g of cooked pasta into the triangle of my “portion control” plate, I can’t quite believe how modest it looks. Last week, I would have blithely served myself a plateful; then gone back for seconds. Now, my life is divided into a pie-chart of shame.
A board certified urologist made a basic error.
UK scientists have begun developing vaccines as an insurance against a new pandemic caused by an unknown "Disease X". Which of them will break through and trigger the next pandemic is unknown, which is why it's referred to only as "Disease X". Sky News was escorted around the site, which is run by the UK Health Security Agency, to see the work being done in high-containment labs.
The Florida governor pledges to be a ‘pro-life president’ after signing two anti-abortion bills into law
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Staff at Women's Health Center of West Virginia know what it's like to provide controversial health services that government officials have sought to ban or restrict. The Charleston clinic was the state's only abortion provider for years until the state Legislature passed a near-total ban on the procedure last year. The clinic remained open, providing other reproductive care. Now it's trying to open a syringe service program for drug users, which is another contentious h
Tragedy unfolded at Westchester home of Dr Krystal Cascetta
WASHINGTON (AP) — Nicole Leger always thought of the burn pits at military bases in Afghanistan as more like campfires than health hazards. Ordered to dispose of sensitive documents, she would toss the paperwork into the flames while catching up with fellow soldiers, moments of quiet bonding that provided a respite from her riskier work as a hastily trained medic for the U.S. Army. “We really didn’t see that it was dangerous at the time,” she said. “It was just part of the mission. So we had to
Five major U.S. health systems said they would offer Eisai and Biogen's promising new Alzheimer's drug Leqembi after working out payment and administrative policies, and how to assess and monitor patients, most likely in the next month or two. Leqembi, which won full U.S. regulatory approval last month, is the first treatment proven to slow progression of the mind-robbing disease for people in the earliest stages of Alzheimer's. The disease affects an estimated 6.5 million people, most of whom are part of the U.S. government’s Medicare plan for people 65 and older.