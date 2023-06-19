Plant High School alum Rincones Jr.'s road to pro baseball

Former Plant High School baseball standout Gabriel Rincones Jr.’s road to professional baseball took him across the Atlantic Ocean only to return to Florida. “I remember being at the airport and my mom is crying because she understands what I am going to try to do,” Rincones Jr. said. Rincones Jr. was drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies in the third round of the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft. The outfielder was assigned to the Single-A Clearwater Threshers before being promoted to High-A Jersey Shore BlueClaws on June 13.