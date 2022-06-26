Planned Parenthood Kicks Off Pride March in NYC

Planned Parenthood was chosen by organizers to be the first group to “step off” at the NYC Pride March on Sunday, June 26, two days after the Supreme Court overturned its Roe v Wade ruling of 1973 that legalized abortion nationwide.

March organizers said the march the court’s decision was “dangerous” and set “a disturbing precedent that puts many other constitutional rights and freedoms in jeopardy.”

Footage posted by NYC Comptroller Brad Lander shows Alexis McGill Johnson, the president of Planned Parenthood, speaking ahead of the march on Sunday. “The attack on abortion is connected the entire attack on bodily autonomy and equal rights,” she said. Credit: Brad Lander via Storyful