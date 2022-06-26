Planned Parenthood Draws Cheers at NYC Pride March

Planned Parenthood led NYC’s Pride March on Sunday, June 26, following the Supreme Court’s decision on Friday that overturned its Roe v Wade ruling that protected abortion on a national level.

March organizers said the court’s “dangerous” decision “sets a disturbing precedent that puts many other constitutional rights and freedoms in jeopardy.” In response to Friday’s news, the organizers of the march decided Planned Parenthood would lead the parade.

The video from Ben Von Klemperer shows marchers waving Planned Parenthood signs in the NYC streets on Sunday. Credit: Ben Von Klemperer via Storyful