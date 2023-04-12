Planned Parenthood of Arizona preparing for abortion medication ruling

France 24 Videos

Earlier this year in Mexico, 29-year-old Magnolia Camacho lost her life after undergoing more than 30 surgeries in six months, following the placement of a gastric band. In 2021, a 26-year-old woman died after a cosmetic surgery operation. In the Mexican state of Sinaloa, beauty standards mean that many women resort to plastic surgery to shape their bodies in the figure of the "buchona": a voluptuous woman linked to narco culture. Women sometimes put their lives at risk by going to black market surgeons operating in clandestine clinics. Our correspondents report from Culiacan, the capital of Sinaloa state, on these risky low-cost cosmetic surgery practices.