Plane Slides Off Taxiway at Minnesota's Minneapolis-St Paul International Airport

A Delta Airlines plane slid off a taxiway at Minnesota’s Minneapolis-St Paul (MSP) International Airport on Tuesday night, January 3, as winter weather brought freezing drizzle to the Twin Cities area.

MSP International Airport said staff assisted in deplaning passengers from the flight. The airport added that runways were closed an hour later due to “excessive freezing drizzle”, and that the closure was unrelated to the Delta plane incident.

In a statement to local media, Delta said the flight 1819 had landed safely and the nose gear of the plane “exited the taxiway while turning toward the gate due to icy conditions.”

Footage by Abby Van Meveren shows a plane stationary at the MSP as emergency lights flash nearby. Credit: Abby Van Meveren via Storyful