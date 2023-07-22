Plane Makes Wet Landing at Halifax Airport as Heavy Rain Drenches Nova Scotia

Residents in Halifax, Nova Scotia, were warned to avoid roads and travel on Saturday, July 22, after heavy rain triggered flash flooding and caused mass power outages across the province.

Footage captured by Andrew Macklin, who told Storyful he was traveling from Ottawa, shows wet conditions around Halifax Stanfield International Airport as his plane descended on Saturday morning.

Periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms were expected to continue in the area into Sunday, according to Halifax Regional Municipality. Credit: Andrew Macklin via Storyful