Plane Drops Retardant on Eastland Complex Fires in Central Texas

A group of seven wildfires burning across more than 54,000 acres in central Texas’s Eastland County continued to threaten homes, livestock, and land on Monday, March 21.

Video taken by Midland, Texas firefighters shows aerial efforts to extinguish the flames on Sunday, the department told Storyful.

As of March 21, the Eastland Complex – a collective term for the fires – was estimated to be 54,015 acres in size and was 30-percent contained, according to official updates. Credit: Midland TX Fire Department via Storyful