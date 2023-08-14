Plane Crashes During Michigan Airshow Finale

A plane crashed during a performance at an air show in Michigan on August 13, with the two pilots ejecting from the jet, according to local media.

Detroit Artist Dextaboitru filmed the MiG-23 fighter jet as it was in the air, before the pilots had ejected, as part of the Thunder Over Michigan air show.

Local media reported the plane crashed over Willow Run Airport in Ypsilanti around 4 pm.

This is a developing story. Credit: Artist Dextaboitru via Storyful