The Canadian Press

VANCOUVER — The Calgary Stampeders clinched a playoff spot with a 33-23 win over the B.C. Lions on Friday night. The result also officially eliminated the lacklustre Lions (4-9) from playoff contention. Quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell threw for 264 yards and two touchdowns for the Stampeders (7-6), connecting on 20 of 26 attempts. Calgary kicker Rene Paredes made two field goals, including a 44-yarder in the third quarter. B.C.’s Michael Reilly had 340 passing yards and a touchdown as his side lost