Plane Crash That Killed Christian Diet Guru Gwen Shamblin Caused By 'Spatial Disorientation' of Pilot Husband

A dream vacation turned into a nightmare for a group of University of Michigan students after they were involved in a serious crash while on spring break. All four students were hurt and this morning, one remains hospitalized and in need of an ambulance flight to return to the states. "It was on the way to the beach where we got caught in traffic, so we were trying to cross a road and the traffic got extremely congested," Freddie Delarosa explained. Freddie and three of his classmates were in a car crash where a van smashed into the rear side door of their car while they were in the middle turn lane. "I do not remember anything until waking up in the hospital four days later," he said. Freddie fractured his pelvis and skull in the crash spending one week in ICU.