Plane Crash That Killed Christian Diet Guru Gwen Shamblin Caused By 'Spatial Disorientation' of Pilot Husband

People

Gwen Shamblin Lara and six others were killed in a 2021 plane crash, which likely occurred after her husband became disoriented in the clouds while flying, the NTSB wrote in a final report

Latest Stories

  • Thirty-five injured after high winds topple ship over in dry dock

    Thirty-five people were injured after a ship that was previously owned by the co-founder of Microsoft toppled over in a dry dock during high winds.

  • Park outside: Hyundai, Kia recall vehicles due to fire risk

    Hyundai and Kia are telling the owners of more than 571,000 SUVs and minivans in the U.S. to park them outdoors because the tow hitch harnesses can catch fire while they are parked or being driven. The affiliated Korean automakers are recalling the vehicles and warning people to park them away from structures until repairs are made. Affected Hyundai vehicles include the 2019 to 2023 Santa Fe, the 2021 to 2023 Santa Fe Hybrid, the 2022 and 2023 Santa Fe Plug-in hybrid and the 2022 and 2023 Santa Cruz.

  • GM to stop making the Camaro but a successor may be in works

    The Chevrolet Camaro, for decades the dream car of many teenage American males, is going out of production. General Motors, which sells the brawny muscle car, said Wednesday it will stop making the current generation early next year. The future of the car, which is raced on NASCAR and other circuits, is a bit murky.

  • Brampton man 'irate' after failing driving test, nearly hits 4 people: police

    A Brampton man has been arrested and charged after failing his driving test and "driving erratically," nearly hitting four pedestrians in Guelph, police say. The Guelph Police Service said officers were called to a plaza in the area of Woodlawn Road West just after 4 p.m. Monday. That's where police say a 36-year-old man became "irate" after failing his driving test and began yelling at staff. He then got into his vehicle and began speeding through the parking lot, they say. "He attempted to dri

  • I've owned an electric car for four months and not used a public charger once

    This point just doesn’t get made enough in the conversation about EVs: Most charging occurs at home. And it's great. So, what if you don't live in a house?

  • NTSB: Pilot error in crash killing diet guru Gwen Shamblin

    A small plane crash in Tennessee that killed weight-loss guru Gwen Shamblin Lara and six others likely happened when her husband piloting the plane — actor Joe Lara — became disoriented in heavy clouds, a final report by the National Transportation Safety Board says. Joe Lara, who played Tarzan in the 1990s TV series “Tarzan: The Epic Adventures," was flying a Cessna C501 on March 29, 2021, when the aircraft plunged into Percy Priest Lake, minutes after takeoff from an airport just outside Nashville. Lara was rated to fly with instruments only, but William Lardent, a local flight instructor who had flown with Lara several times in the Cessna that crashed, told investigators Lara struggled when forced to rely on instruments in low visibility and while using the plane’s autopilot.

  • Ford to lose $3bn making electric cars

    Ford expects its electric car business to lose $3bn (£2.4bn) this year as it ratchets up spending on new models and the factories to build them.

  • The 17 longest-range electric cars you can buy in 2023, from the Lucid Air to the BMW i4

    The longest range electric cars with at least 300 miles of range include the Ford F-150 Lightning, Kia EV6, and Tesla Model Y, according to the EPA.

  • 78 stolen vehicles recovered, 4 charged as Peel police work to target car theft ‘epidemic’

    A huge win in the Peel police column after recovering 78 stolen vehicles worth over $10 million in a massive auto theft ring bust. Kayla McLean reports.

  • 2023 Dodge Hornet First Drive Review: 268 reasons to be abuzz

    As the Dodge Charger and Challenger are put out to pasture, Dodge needs a new showroom superstar. The 2023 Dodge Hornet has a big mission ahead of it.

  • One of 311 1969 Camaro L-89s Is Selling At No Reserve At Mecum’s Houston Auction

    You could be the proud owner of one of Chevrolet’s rarest Camaros.

  • 4 Michigan students injured while on spring break in Cancun, 1 remains in ICU

    A dream vacation turned into a nightmare for a group of University of Michigan students after they were involved in a serious crash while on spring break. All four students were hurt and this morning, one remains hospitalized and in need of an ambulance flight to return to the states. "It was on the way to the beach where we got caught in traffic, so we were trying to cross a road and the traffic got extremely congested," Freddie Delarosa explained. Freddie and three of his classmates were in a car crash where a van smashed into the rear side door of their car while they were in the middle turn lane. "I do not remember anything until waking up in the hospital four days later," he said. Freddie fractured his pelvis and skull in the crash spending one week in ICU.

  • Edmunds: The hottest electric cars to check out in 2023

    Electric vehicles, or EVs, had their best-selling year in 2022. Their market share surpassed 5% according to Edmunds data, which is nearly double than 2021. In 2023, EV sales should continue to soar. But more importantly for consumers, there will also be a larger selection of models to choose from, including electric sedans, SUVs and luxury models. The experts at Edmunds choose five of the most intriguing new EVs, sorted by price, rolling into dealerships this year. 2024 CHEVROLET EQUINOX EV Che

  • 29 Amazing Discontinued Cars That Are Also Smart Buys

    They're often called "zombie cars" -- discontinued models that still share our roads today. With automakers currently reacting hard and fast to the demand for SUVs, trucks and crossovers, and pushing...

  • Fatal crash closes eastbound Highway 401 near Belleville

    A fatal three-vehicle crash has closed eastbound Highway 401 between Belleville, Ont., and Greater Napanee, Ont. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said in an email the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. Thursday just east of Shannonville Road. It involved two transport trucks and a passenger vehicle. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, police said, and one other was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Police didn't identify which vehicles carried the victim and the injured person. Highw

  • Beware China’s imperial ambitions in the electric car market

    Who knew selling cars could be such a complicated business? Take Pendragon. Not satisfied with flogging second-hand cars from hundreds of forecourts across the country, Britain’s largest car dealership is apparently “revolutionising the automotive industry ... through digital innovation and operational excellence” – whatever that means.

  • Semi driver injured in fiery wreck on I-5 near Tacoma fell asleep at wheel, troopers say

    The driver was carrying a truckload full of produce when he wrecked on northbound Interstate 5 in Fife and blocked the roadway for hours.

  • NTSB: Pilot error caused plane crash that killed Christian diet guru Gwen Shamblin Lara, others

    Christian diet guru Gwen Shamblin Lara and Joe Lara were among five Remnant Fellowship leaders killed in the May 2021, crash. Pilot error was blamed.

  • Six construction workers killed after car veers into highway work zone, Maryland police say

    Six construction workers died along Interstate 695 in Maryland after a crash caused a driver to lose control of her car, state police said Wednesday.

  • Car goes into Baltimore's Inner Harbor

    A car went into the water Wednesday afternoon at Baltimore's Inner Harbor. City police said officers were called around 4:25 p.m. to the 700 block of East Pratt Street for a car in the water. Police said two people were taken to a hospital with minor injuries. The Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 said firefighters and fire boats responded to the call.