Plane with 2 men on board crashes in Solano County, officials say

Everyone is OK after a small plane crashed Wednesday in Solano County, officials said. The crash was reported around 4:12 p.m. near Highway 113 by Hawkins Road in the Dixon area, but the Solano County Sheriff's Office said the actual crash happened about 20 minutes before the call. Inside the aircraft were two men, the sheriff's office said. Both occupants inside were not injured and declined medical aid.