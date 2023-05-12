Plan to improve Beaverdale intersection could force local restaurant out of business

Reuters

The Group of Seven (G7) summit in Japan next week is not seeking to forge an alliance against China, though there is debate on implementing targeted controls on investments to the Asian giant, a German government source said on Thursday. There was wide consensus that the focus of the summit should be on de-risking instead of decoupling economic investment from China and promoting alternatives to the Belt and Road Initiative, China's massive trade and infrastructure project, the source said. Any screening of investments in China would be designed in order not to affect wider economic relations but would target strategically important areas, the source said.