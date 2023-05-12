Plan to improve Beaverdale intersection could force local restaurant out of business
Plan to improve Beaverdale intersection could force local restaurant out of business
Plan to improve Beaverdale intersection could force local restaurant out of business
The marketing guru behind Budweiser’s “Whassup!” and “Talking Frogs” advertisements has criticised the company for destroying its reputation.
Companies are poised to start charging recycling fees for non-alcoholic beverages in Ontario following an earlier threat from the province's environment minister to block the charges. What's not clear is whether consumers will see those fees tacked on at the checkout or buried within the price of the soft drinks, bottled water and juice boxes they buy. Ontario is shifting toward making the companies that produce consumer goods responsible for the cost of recovering or recycling their waste mater
Warren Buffett downplayed his Apple wager's size, and praised the tech titan's business model, beloved devices, stock buybacks, and bright outlook.
The Duke of Sussex will be the first senior royal since the 19th century take to the witness box.
When deliberating whether to settle its defamation lawsuit against Fox for $787.5 million in April, the CEO of Dominion Voting Systems and his partner saw the figure as “a very big price to put on truth and journalism and probably not a bad precedent,” Dominion head John Poulos said Wednesday. Poulos, Dominion’s co-founder and chief executive, spoke about his experience settling the historic lawsuit during an interview at the Sir Harry Evans Global Summit in Investigative Journalism in London. Dominion sued Fox News and parent company Fox Corp in 2021 over the network’s coverage of false vote-rigging claims about the voting technology firm.
The self-made fashion magnate, who is accused of decades of criminal behavior including sex trafficking and racketeering, had a personal fortune of $490 million in 2002.
One often-overlooked aspect of retirement planning is the effect of taxes. Without proper planning, taxes can take a significant bite out of your nest egg. Social Security: No Matter Your Age, Do Not...
Yahoo Finance automotive reporter Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to detail Ford's latest mid-size pickup truck.
The Group of Seven (G7) summit in Japan next week is not seeking to forge an alliance against China, though there is debate on implementing targeted controls on investments to the Asian giant, a German government source said on Thursday. There was wide consensus that the focus of the summit should be on de-risking instead of decoupling economic investment from China and promoting alternatives to the Belt and Road Initiative, China's massive trade and infrastructure project, the source said. Any screening of investments in China would be designed in order not to affect wider economic relations but would target strategically important areas, the source said.
The extremely rapid evolution of AI -- notably with OpenAI's ChatGPT -- has taken the world by storm and is revolutionizing many aspects of life. One important area is the workforce, which is being...
Automakers including Volkswagen and General Motors could have considerable unused production capacity for conventionally powered vehicles in China by 2030 if they do not speed up their transition to electric vehicles (EV), Greenpeace said on Thursday. As demand for new energy vehicles (NEV) - including fully electric and plug-in hybrid cars - grows, new NEV-only producers such as BYD will take market share and leave legacy automakers sitting on wasted production space geared toward unwanted internal combustion engine (ICE) cars, the organisation said. Over-capacity in China's combustion engine car industry is a long-standing issue, with a ban in place by regulators since 2017 on the construction of new capacity.
Dollar General employees say hour cuts and a shortage of workers have made merchandise clutter worse at the dollar stores.
TORONTO — Bank of Nova Scotia has been fined US$22.5 million by two U.S. agencies for violations related to employee use of unapproved communication methods including text messages and WhatsApp. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission issued a US$15 million penalty related to record-keeping and supervision failures, while the Securities and Exchange Commission levelled a US$7.5 million fine. The CFTC said it found that Scotiabank affiliates for years failed to stop employees, including senior s
OTTAWA — The federal Liberals have made it clear that Canada's road to a greener economy will be paved with billions of dollars in corporate subsidies. Proponents say these may be necessary for Canada to attract investment, especially in competition with the United States — but others are expressing doubts that the hefty handouts will be effective or efficient in the long run. The 2023 federal budget put the green economy front and centre, investing more than$80 billion over the next decade in e
Vyera Pharmaceuticals, which previously settled price-fixing charges that resulted in founder Martin Shkreli being banned from the pharmaceutical industry, filed for bankruptcy late Tuesday to sell its assets. Vyera said its bankruptcy was the result of declining profits, increased competition for generic drugs, and litigation alleging that Vyera suppressed competition for its most valuable drug, Daraprim. Daraprim is a life-saving anti-parasitic medicine that Shkreli infamously raised the price on by more than 4000% and worked to choke off generic competition for after the company acquired the drug in 2015.
NEW YORK (Reuters) -JPMorgan Chase & CO CEO Jamie Dimon said on Thursday the bank is convening weekly meetings to discuss the implications of a potential U.S. default, according to an interview on Bloomberg TV. Turning to the banking crisis, Dimon said regional banks are "quite strong" after reporting good earnings. Despite those concerns, Dimon blamed the recent banking crisis on CEOs and boards of failed lenders.
France beat out competition from Germany and the Netherlands for ProLogium's first overseas car battery plant with lobbying from President Emmanuel Macron, deal sweeteners and competitive power prices, executives from the Taiwanese company said. After narrowing a list of countries down from 13 to three, ProLogium said it settled this week on the northern French port city of Dunkirk for its second gigafactory and first outside Taiwan. With production slated to begin 2026, the factory will be the fourth battery plant in a northern France, adding to an emerging specialised cluster central to Europe's electric car industry.
Fox News is facing another defamation lawsuit, this time from the former executive director of a Department of Homeland Security division tasked with monitoring the threat of disinformation. Nina Jankowicz sued the network and parent Fox Corp. in Delaware Superior Court. That’s the same venue where Dominion Voting Systems was poised to go to trial […]
Supreme Court rules California's restrictions on the confinement of farm animals do not violate the Constitution's interstate commerce provisions.
Millions of retirees are struggling to get by. According to a new poll by GOBankingRates, 41% say they are not comfortable with their monthly income, 26% say they are, and 13% say "sometimes." The...