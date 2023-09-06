Plan your fall getaway at Las Palomas Beach & Golf Resort
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Luka Doncic argued with the referees all night. And that’s why he wasn’t around in the final minutes, as Canada clinched a trip to the Basketball World Cup semifinals. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 31 points, RJ Barrett added 24 and Canada topped Slovenia 100-89 on Wednesday night. The win sends Canada into a semifinal matchup with Serbia on Friday. Doncic had 26 points for Slovenia, but was ejected with 6:37 left after picking up his second technical of the game – bo
McIlroy is taking a trip to Mykonos before travelling to Rome.
Maggi Thorne told Insider that on a recent Southwest flight, a flight attendant asked her to cover up her "inappropriate" outfit. Thorne told her no.
Tommy Fleetwood has apologised for calling Luke Donald a ‘s---‘ Ryder Cup captain in an ill-advised joke on live BBC radio.
The Irishman was one of Luke Donald’s six wild cards for the contest in Rome.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Alek Manoah has been placed on the temporarily inactive list by the team's Triple-A affiliate. The move by the Buffalo Bisons opens a roster spot as Manoah builds back up after missing almost a month of game action. He remains with the team, which was scheduled to play the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Tuesday night at Sahlen Field. Manoah, who has struggled for most of the season, was optioned to the Buffalo Bisons on Aug. 11 but did not immediately re
The longtime Coach's Corner duo had a highly publicized falling out after Cherry's removal from Hockey Night in Canada, but the two appear to be mending things.
A day after assuming control of the Washington Commanders, Josh Harris beamed about taking over the NFL team he and co-owner Mitch Rales rooted for as kids. “I grew up with Sonny Jurgensen, Billy Kilmer, Joe Theismann, Mark Rypien, Doug Williams, Joe Gibbs, the Hogs, Darrell Green, John Riggins and the rest of these legends and three Super Bowl championships,” Harris said. “The then-Redskins were the team that everyone wanted to be a part of." Rales talked about moving to the area and giving up
MADRID (AP) — Spanish soccer player Jenni Hermoso has accused Luis Rubiales of sexual assault for kissing her on the lips without her consent after the Women’s World Cup final, the country's prosecutors’ office said Wednesday. Rubiales, the now-suspended president of the Spanish soccer federation, kissed Hermoso on the lips during the awards ceremony after Spain beat England to win the title on Aug. 20 in Sydney, Australia. Rubiales has insisted the kiss was consensual. Hermoso has denied that.
Check out our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season!
In reaching the US Open semifinals, 20-year-old Ben Shelton shows why he may be America's next great men's tennis superstar.
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Germany will play the United States in the semifinals of the Basketball World Cup, a rematch of an exhibition matchup from earlier this summer where the Americans needed a big rally to win. Franz Wagner scored 16 points and Germany — the last unbeaten team left in the World Cup — held off Latvia 81-79 in a quarterfinal game on Wednesday, pulling away in the fourth quarter of what had been a back-and-forth matchup for the first 30 minutes. Next up: The U.S. on Friday fo
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Lithuania beat the U.S. at the 1998 world championships, then failed to medal. Lithuania then beat the U.S. again at the 2004 Olympics, then failed to medal. And history will repeat itself at this World Cup. Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 18 of his 21 points in the first half and Serbia topped previously unbeaten Lithuania 87-68 in the World Cup quarterfinals on Tuesday — a result that means Lithuania cannot medal in Manila this weekend. The best Lithuania can do now is fift
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías was arrested near BMO Stadium, where Lionel Messi was playing in a Major League Soccer game with numerous celebrities in attendance. Exposition Park public safety said its officers arrested Urías at about 11 p.m. Sunday inside the park, which is home to the stadium. The department would not immediately disclose what charges Urías was arrested on, but said it would release more details Monday. Urías posted $50,000 bail and was released sh
During a press conference about her own US Open matches, Coco Gauff recalled playing fashion police for her fellow U.S. athlete
Sometimes, the middle rounds of fantasy drafts are where you truly find the meat of your roster. Antonio Losada shares his favorite 2023 draft picks in that range.
The Prince and Princess of Wales are set to travel to France this weekend for the men's Rugby World Cup. Get more details here...
The retired NFL QB appears in a hilarious promo video with stars like DJ Khaled and Lil Wayne for the third season of Peyton and Eli Manning's 'ManningCast'
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season!
A fan was ejected from a U.S. Open tennis match after German player Alexander Zverev complained the man used language from Adolf Hitler’s Nazi regime.