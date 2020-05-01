Placer County law enforcement frustrated by stay-at-home orders
Frustration is mounting in certain pockets of California because of the statewide stay-at-home order. In Placer County, law enforcement officers are voicing their concerns online. In a message posted on the Placer County Deputy Sheriffs Association Facebook page, the union representing law enforcement officers in the county sounded off against the novel coronavirus restrictions and the lack of direction. Get the full story in the video above.
