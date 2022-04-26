Placer County fallen officers to be honored with monument

The Placer County Sheriff's Office on Monday marked its 171st year of law enforcement. Since then, hundreds of men and women have worn the uniform and nine in the department's history have paid the ultimate sacrifice and died in the line of duty. To remember the nine, the Placer County Sheriff’s Council — comprising citizen volunteers — raised money to have a statue erected. Sgt. Jason Davis is thankful to have a place to honor his brother Mike Davis Jr. “My family thinks about it every day on some level and to know that other people are still thinking about him and the ones that died before him: It just means a lot," Davis said.