Placer County deputy charged with additional rape-related charges

A Placer County deputy accused of rape received additional charges on Wednesday after another alleged victim came forward. At a court hearing, Wes Montz had two more charges added to him, giving him 16 total charges related to the rape of an intoxicated person. The Placer County Sheriff's Office said the allegations against Montz were discovered on March 14 and an investigation began immediately. An investigation revealed the first two alleged victims were in a dating relationship with Montz.