Placer County DA pushes back on sex offender's transient release

Placer County law enforcement leaders are pushing back after a Superior Court judge ordered the release of a sexually violent offender . William Stephenson's criminal history goes back to the 1980s and 90s in Sacramento, Contra Costa and El Dorado counties, including forcible rape, violent sex acts and indecent exposure. Stephenson, 66, is classified in California as a sexually violent predator. A Placer County Superior Court judge ordered his release as a transient, meaning he'll live without a permanent address.