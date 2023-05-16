Pius XI High School staffer placed on leave

Local Journalism Initiative

The Near North District School Board’s last update to its dress policy was in 2001. Much has changed since then, the board acknowledged, so a new draft has been adopted to better reflect the board’s commitment to “creating inclusive environments that are safe and equitable.” At the last board meeting on May 9, Superintendent Gay Smylie provided an update on the new guideline. She emphasized how the 2001 version “really needed to be updated,” as it doesn’t “meet any of our tenets that we’re curre