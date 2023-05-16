Pius XI High School staffer placed on leave
An internal investigation is underway, the school said.
Natalie HullA Missouri student has been suspended after filming her white geometry teacher using a racial slur in the middle of class. Now, the girl and her family are calling for the school to reverse the punishment and apologize.Mary Walton, a 15-year-old student at Glendale High School in Springfield, was informed on Friday morning that she was being reprimanded after recording her teacher using the N-word in class.“She’s still processing everything, and she doesn’t understand what she did wr
A teacher is under investigation by the Florida Department of Education after a school board member complained about a Disney movie shown in class.
“If you want to do things like gender ideology, go to Berkeley.” - Ron DeSantis
In DeSantis they trust: Conservative parental groups and powerful politicians clash with parents, teachers and librarians who oppose the banning of books.
“First and foremost, I am extremely disappointed and embarrassed by this incident,” Pulaski County Superintendent Patrick Richardson said.
‘Strange World’ is a Disney movie that features a character who identifies as LGBT+
A convicted child rapist, whose crimes were recently highlighted in an extensive state report on sex abuse and coverups within the Archdiocese of Baltimore, died last week in prison, according to Maryland’s corrections agency. John Merzbacher, 81, was serving four life sentences after his 1995 rape conviction for committing sexual abuse while he was a teacher at a Catholic middle school in Baltimore in the 1970s.
Microsoft co-founder recently revealed five things he wished his younger self knew
TORONTO — The Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario says three-quarters of its members say they have experienced or witnessed violence against staff members. The union commissioned a survey of its members earlier this year and president Karen Brown says learning is being disrupted due to violence in schools because the system is underfunded and under-resourced. The survey found that overall, 77 per cent of members have personally been subjected to violence or seen it against another member.
Shawnee High School students return to in-person learning almost month after tornado
Amidst record-high teacher vacancies, schools are asking parents to sub — and the parents feel too guilty to say no. Once again, Mom has to fix everything.
Pupils sitting their GCSE and A-level exams in England this term face tougher grading than their peers in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.
"I wasn't seeing friends or doing anything fun during the end of my senior year and the start of college," says one 2020 grad. "I think that's what affected me most."
The board and the four-year schools agreed to freeze undergraduate tuition in late 2019.
Whether it's young kids watching YouTube videos, older ones logging on for games or teens scrolling TikTok, students today encounter all manner of content online and often simply accept it as truth, according to 13-year-old Ainara Alleyne. "I don't think [younger kids] really know the difference between misinformation, disinformation and true news ... These are just things that people are saying. You don't really know that people can have hidden agendas or misinterpret different things," noted t
It happened just before first bell, officials say.
The Near North District School Board’s last update to its dress policy was in 2001. Much has changed since then, the board acknowledged, so a new draft has been adopted to better reflect the board’s commitment to “creating inclusive environments that are safe and equitable.” At the last board meeting on May 9, Superintendent Gay Smylie provided an update on the new guideline. She emphasized how the 2001 version “really needed to be updated,” as it doesn’t “meet any of our tenets that we’re curre
“Hopefully, it was a lesson for them, just in terms of outreach,” said a Hilltop father of four. | A Matt Driscoll column
The deaths included 7 suicides and 2 overdoses and led to campus-wide concern over students' mental health — and whether there were enough resources to help them through times of crisis
A school teacher is under investigation by the Florida Department of Education after she showed the class the Disney animated movie Strange World. Jenna Barbee, a teacher at Hernando County’s Winding Waters K-8 school, went viral on TikTok sharing her story on the social media platform. “I am the teacher that’s under investigation with the […]