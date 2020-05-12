Pit Bull Helps Mop Up Overflowing Dishwasher With Towel

A clever canine came to the rescue when his owner’s dishwasher began overflowing on May 5.

Charles Dowd, from Wilmington, North Carolina, shared a three-minute video to Facebook showing his seven-month-old pit bull puppy, Mega, at the front of the dishwasher, pushing a towel over escaping bubbles while Dowd and his wife cheer him on.

Dowd told Storyful, that he had decided to use “dish soap in a pinch after running out of dishwasher detergent,” and that this “big mistake,” was responsible for the overflow. “We threw a towel down and went to go look for more,” he said. “As soon as we came back, we saw Mega over by the dishwasher.”

While he would have expected Mega to be “playing with the bubbles or chewing on the towel,” as he “chews on everything,” Dowd said he was “shocked to see him pushing the towel to clean up the bubbles.”

“We made sure he was praised and given treats afterwards, for being such a good boy,” Dowd said. Credit: Charles Dowd via Storyful