Pistons vs Wizards Game Highlights

The Detroit Pistons defeated the Washington Wizards, 124-104. Detroit Top Performers Cade Cunningham – 21 points, 10 assists, 10 rebounds Has recorded four triple-doubles this season, all within the last 2 weeks after having only 2 prior to this season His sixth triple-double with Detroit passes Isiah Thomas (5) for second-most in franchise history Only Grant Hill (29) has more Malik Beasley – 26 points, 6 3PM Jaden Ivey – 28 points, 4 3PM, 8 assists Points and assists are season-highs Washington Top Performers Kyle Kuzma – 22 points, 6 rebounds 10-14 FG Jordan Poole – 22 points, 5 assists