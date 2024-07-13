Pirates vs. White Sox Highlights
Bryan Reynolds and the Pirates defeat Luis Robert Jr. and the White Sox, 6-2
A Mets reliever's ERA went from 3.38 to 14.54.
Cincinnati Reds prospect Cam Collier hit a home run in Saturday's MLB All-Star Futures Game and was named the exhibition's Most Valuable Player.
Krejčíková staved off Paolini's comeback, winning 6-2, 2-6, 6-4 and capturing her first Grand Slam title since 2021.
Skenes will become only the fifth rookie pitcher to start the All-Star Game.
After two strong semifinal showings, Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic will now face off in Sunday's Wimbledon final.
The last White Sox pitcher to throw one was a fellow named Sloppy Thurston.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about who should be the starting pitchers for the 2024 MLB All-Star Game, the Reds getting an impact from Rece Hinds, the Mets making a trade and the Boston Red Sox having a door of opportunity.
Anthony Edwards certainly looked like a No. 1 option.
Jaylen Brown is a Finals MVP, but he's not an Olympian.
Pete Alonso, Alec Bohm, Gunnar Henderson and Marcell Ozuna will also compete in Monday's event
After an early lead for the Netherlands, England equalized in the first half and scored late to take the victory and move on to the next round.
Glasnow was on pace to shatter his career-high workload this season.
This is the first time on the NBA 2K cover for all three players.
Fred Zinkie breaks down the best options to stream ahead of the All-Star break.
A guard slipped and fell into Álvaro Morata’s legs while chasing after a fan on the field Tuesday after Spain’s semifinals win over France.
With July 4th in the rear view mirror, fantasy football season is just around the corner. The pod is back from vacation with Matt Harmon and Yahoo Sports Frank Schwab continuing our summer 'Flip the Script' series. In the latest installment, the two try to identify this year's Cincinnati Bengals: A Super Bowl contender that crumbles for one reason or another.
Yamal broke a record that had stood for 20 years.
New York Yankees' Ben Rice became the first rookie in franchise history to hit three home runs in a game during a 14-4 win over the Red Sox.
Pittsburgh Pirates rookie pitcher Jared Jones won't throw for approximately two weeks after going on the IL.
The Falcons had everyone talking with their Kirk Cousins and Michael Penix Jr. additions.